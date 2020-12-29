GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 Released for Director, Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Director, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for the Director post can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the final answer key for Director, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1 post against Advt. No. 130/2019-20 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Prelims exam can check the final answer key for Question No. 001 - 300 available on the website.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the Prelims exam on 12 December 2020 for the post of Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1, Urban Development and Urban Housing Development Class-1 Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Director Post against Advt. No. 130/2019-20 can check the final answer key available on the official website. You can check the final answer key for Director, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1 posts also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 for Director, Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service





How to Download: GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 for Director, Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service