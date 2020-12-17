APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector @apscrecruitment.in, Download PDF

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for recruitment of 92 post of Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector. There are 87 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department and 05 posts are for Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 on or before 18 January 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce and 3(three) years and Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Govt can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification.

In a bid to apply for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification, interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

ADVT. NO.12 /2020

Date: 16th December 2020

Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Starting Date for Online Application: 17 December 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2021

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Junior Engineer (Civil)-87

Enforcement Inspector-05

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil)-A candidate must have passed 3(three) years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Govt.

Enforcement Inspector-A Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce of a University recognized by the Govt. of Assam or H.S.S.L.C with 3(three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt.of India and also duly recognized by AICTE.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through APSC recruitment website -https://apscrecruitment.in by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link. Last date for submission of application is 18 January 2021.