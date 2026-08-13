GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 15000 Posts - Apply Online Begins August 18

GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: If you are waiting for government teachers recruitment opportunity, then you have a golden chance to apply for 15,000 teaching vacancies. The Government of Karnataka has launched a recruitment drive to recruit 1500 various teaching jobs for Primary School Teachers (GPSTR) including Graduate Primary Teacher, Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and Computer Science Teacher. The recruitment will fill vacant teaching posts across the state for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that this is a district level recruitment drive and candidates are required to check the district level notification released for teaching jobs. The detailed GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 drive will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, important dates, selection process, salary and application process.

GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out

The Government of Karnataka has released the detailed notification pdf to fill more than 1500 vacant teaching posts across the state for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf which will provide you all the crucial information to apply for this much awaited recruitment drive. You can download the district level recruitment notification directly through the link given below-

GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

Karnataka Teacher 2026 Crucial Date

The online application for this much awaited recruitment drive will begin from August 18, 2026 through the official website. The last to apply for the Karnataka Teacher 2026 is September 07, 2026. Check the details of the crucial dates for the recruitment drive given below-