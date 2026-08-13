GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 15000 Posts - Apply Online Begins August 18
GPSTR Recruitment 2026 notification pdf for 15000 teaching jobs including Graduate Primary Teacher, Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and Computer Science Teacher has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before September 07, 2026. Check all details here.
GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: If you are waiting for government teachers recruitment opportunity, then you have a golden chance to apply for 15,000 teaching vacancies. The Government of Karnataka has launched a recruitment drive to recruit 1500 various teaching jobs for Primary School Teachers (GPSTR) including Graduate Primary Teacher, Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and Computer Science Teacher. The recruitment will fill vacant teaching posts across the state for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that this is a district level recruitment drive and candidates are required to check the district level notification released for teaching jobs. The detailed GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 drive will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, important dates, selection process, salary and application process.
GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out
The Government of Karnataka has released the detailed notification pdf to fill more than 1500 vacant teaching posts across the state for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf which will provide you all the crucial information to apply for this much awaited recruitment drive. You can download the district level recruitment notification directly through the link given below-
|GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
Karnataka Teacher 2026 Crucial Date
The online application for this much awaited recruitment drive will begin from August 18, 2026 through the official website. The last to apply for the Karnataka Teacher 2026 is September 07, 2026. Check the details of the crucial dates for the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release Date
|12th August 2026
|Online Application Starts
|18th August 2026
|Last Date to Apply Online
|7th September 2026
Karnataka Teacher 2026 Vacancy
A total of 15,000 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched under Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 across the state. These vacancies are available in various schools related to State Primary and High Schools category across the state. Out of 15,000 vacancies, 6,967 posts are for Kalyana Karnataka and 8,033 for the Non Kalyana Karnataka region. Check the detailed of the vacancies to be filled by the recruitment drive-
|Post Name
|Kalyana Karnataka
|Non-Kalyana Karnataka
|Total
|Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT)
|3,228
|5,272
|8,500
|Assistant Master (AM)
|2,214
|2,286
|4,500
|Primary School Teacher (PST)
|800
|100
|900
|Physical Education Teacher (PET)
|425
|175
|600
|Computer Science Teacher (CST)
|300
|200
|500
|Total
|6,967
|8,033
|15,000
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.