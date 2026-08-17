Haryana SSSC Clerk Admit Card 2026 Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at sssc.gov.in
Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 has been released by the The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) on August 17 for the Clerk Posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at sssc.gov.in. Check all details here.
Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) on August 17 has released the written exam admit card for the position of Clerk on its official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam for 1,265 Clerk vacancies against the Employment Notice No. 36C/SSSC/HR/2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at sssc.gov.in.
Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 download link for the 1,265 Clerk vacancies exam scheduled from August 24 to September 07, 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates applied successfully for these post can download their hall ticket after login to the link.
|Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026
[OUT] Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 in Hindi
What documents are required to carry with the Hall Ticket PDF?
Along with the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card PDF admit card, candidates must carry the required documents to avoid entry issues at the exam centre.
- Valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID)
- Photocopy of the same photo ID proof
- Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)
- Candidates must reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
Details to Cross Verify on Haryana SSC Clerk Admit Card 2026
Candidates appearing in the Clerk exam are advised to download the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026
and check the crucial details mentioned on the same including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Overview
Earlier Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) had launched recruitment drive for 1265 Clerk posts. The written exam is scheduled from from August 24 to September 07, 2026. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Recruitment Organization
|Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.)
|Department Name
|High Court of Punjab and Haryana
|Post Name
|Clerk
|Advt. No.
|36C/SSSC/HR/2026
|Total Vacancy
|1265
|Exam Date
|August 24 to September 07, 2026
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Category
|Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Download
|Official Website
|sssc.gov.in
How to Download Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026?
To download the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 from the official website, you can follow the steps given below-
- Open your web browser and navigate to the official portal at sssc.gov.in.
- Click on the dedicated link titled “Haryana Court Clerk Recruitment 2026 Admit Card Link”.
- Enter your login credentials, such as your Application Number / Registration ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Solve the security CAPTCHA verification image and submit.
- Your hall ticket will display on the screen; download the PDF file and print out multiple copies for exam day use.
What is the Exam pattern for Haryana Court Clerk 2026?
As per the notification pdf released, the online written examination will be conducted for a 2-hour computer-based test worth a maximum of 100 marks. The consists of two primary subjects including General Knowledge and English Composition (Objective & Subjective Type).
What is The Qualifying Criteria For Haryana Court Clerk 2026?
To pass the written exam for Clerk posts, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject individually and a minimum of 40% marks in the aggregate of both subjects. The English Composition (Subjective) section will only be evaluated for candidates who successfully secure 33% or more marks in the General Knowledge section.
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