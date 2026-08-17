Haryana SSSC Clerk Admit Card 2026 Out, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at sssc.gov.in

Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) on August 17 has released the written exam admit card for the position of Clerk on its official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam for 1,265 Clerk vacancies against the Employment Notice No. 36C/SSSC/HR/2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at sssc.gov.in. Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Download Link The Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 download link for the 1,265 Clerk vacancies exam scheduled from August 24 to September 07, 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates applied successfully for these post can download their hall ticket after login to the link. Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Download Link

[OUT] Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 in Hindi What documents are required to carry with the Hall Ticket PDF? Along with the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card PDF admit card, candidates must carry the required documents to avoid entry issues at the exam centre. Valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID)

Photocopy of the same photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)

Candidates must reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Details to Cross Verify on Haryana SSC Clerk Admit Card 2026 Candidates appearing in the Clerk exam are advised to download the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026

and check the crucial details mentioned on the same including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Overview Earlier Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) had launched recruitment drive for 1265 Clerk posts. The written exam is scheduled from from August 24 to September 07, 2026. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Recruitment Organization Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) Department Name High Court of Punjab and Haryana Post Name Clerk Advt. No. 36C/SSSC/HR/2026 Total Vacancy 1265 Exam Date August 24 to September 07, 2026 Admit Card status Out Category Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Download Official Website sssc.gov.in

How to Download Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026? To download the Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 from the official website, you can follow the steps given below- Open your web browser and navigate to the official portal at sssc.gov.in.

Click on the dedicated link titled “Haryana Court Clerk Recruitment 2026 Admit Card Link”.

Enter your login credentials, such as your Application Number / Registration ID and Password or Date of Birth.

Solve the security CAPTCHA verification image and submit.

Your hall ticket will display on the screen; download the PDF file and print out multiple copies for exam day use. What is the Exam pattern for Haryana Court Clerk 2026? As per the notification pdf released, the online written examination will be conducted for a 2-hour computer-based test worth a maximum of 100 marks. The consists of two primary subjects including General Knowledge and English Composition (Objective & Subjective Type).