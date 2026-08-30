Haryana Teacher Recruitment 2026: 1054 Primary Teachers Appointed In Mewat, 32000 PRTs to Get Training
Haryana Teacher Recruitment 2026: CM Nayab Singh Saini appointed 1054 Primary teachers in the Mewat Cadre. Around 32,000 primary teachers will also start training from next month. Read complete details here.
Key Points
- Haryana appointed 1054 PRTs for Mewat cadre; letters handed Aug 29, 2026.
- 32,000 Primary teachers in Haryana are planned to receive training next month.
- Rs 400 crore is planned for upgrading 450 school buildings in Mewat.
Haryana Teacher Recruitment 2026:- Haryana has appointed 1054 newly recruited Primary Teachers (PRTs) for the Mewat cadre. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini handed over the appointment letters to the teachers at a state-level orientation program, which was held at the Grain Market in Nuh district on August 29, 2026. The appointment is expected to improve the teacher-student ratio and also strengthen primary education for the students in the Mewat region. This latest update comes as Haryana continues to focus on improving school education and teacher training.
Haryana Teacher Recruitment 2026: 1054 PRTs Appointed in Mewat
The newly appointed teachers are part of the Mewat Cadre Primary Teacher recruitment. The Haryana government has completed the appointment process and handed over the appointment letters to 1054 PRTs. The Department of School Education, Haryana, has also issued notices related to document verification and school preference for the newly hired PRT and JBT Mewat cadre candidates in July and August 2026.
The government said the appointment of more teachers will also help improve the availability of teachers in schools and support primary education in this region. For those candidates who follow the Haryana government job and teacher recruitment updates, the development is important as it shows the completion of another stage of the Mewat teacher recruitment process. Check the complete news here:-
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Haryana Teacher Recruitment 2026
Haryana PRT Teacher Training 2026: 32,000 Teachers to be Trained
Another important announcement is related to teacher training in Haryana. As per the Chief Minister of Haryana, two phases of teacher training under NIPUN Haryana have already been completed. Around 32,000 Primary teachers are also planned to receive the training next month. The training is aimed at improving the professional skills of teachers and strengthening learning outcomes among primary school students. The focus on teacher training is also important because primary education requires teachers to build strong basic learning skills among students.
The state has also been working on school infrastructure in Mewat. The government has also mentioned that detailed project reports for 450 school buildings have been prepared. It has released Rs 200 crore so far, while a total of Rs 400 crore has been planned for upgrading these schools.
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Haryana Government Jobs 2026: What Does This Mean for Teacher Aspirants?
The appointment of 1054 PRTs is an important update for candidates looking for Haryana government teacher jobs. The state government has also highlighted its wider recruitment record. Chief Minister Saini also stated that more than 2 Lkah government jobs had been provided since the BJP government came to power. For those candidates preparing for the Haryana PRT recruitment, JBT recruitment and other teacher exams, it is important to regularly check official department notices for vacancies, document verification, school allotment and joining updates.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.