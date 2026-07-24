HPSC ADA Result 2026 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

HPSC ADA Result 2026 OUT: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC ADA screening test results on 24 July 2026. The HPSC aims to fill a total of 255 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The HPSC ADA screening test was conducted on 05 July and the answer key was released on 08 July 2026. The candidates were provided the objection window till 10 July. Now, the commission has released the results for the screening test in a pdf format on the official website of HPSC, hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the merit list pdf and check whether their roll number appears in the list. The candidates who qualify the screening test will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which is the Subject Knowledge Test (SKT). The SKT is scheduled to be held on 09 August 2026.

HPSC ADA Result 2026 Highlights

The HPSC ADA screening test result was released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on its website on 24 July 2026. The candidates can check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Advertisement No. 18/2025 Post Name Assistant District Attorney (ADA) No. of Vacancies 255 Screening Test Date 05 July 2026 Answer Key Release Date 08 July 2026 Screening Test Result Date 24 July 2026 SKT Date 09 August 2026 Official Website hpsc.gov.in

HPSC ADA Result 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have appeared for the HPSC ADA screening test conducted on 05 July 2026 can download the HPSC ADA result through the direct link provided here.