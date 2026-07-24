HPSC ADA Result 2026 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here
HPSC ADA Result 2026: The HPSC has released the results for the screening test held on 05 July 2026 for the post of ADA on 24 July on its official website hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in the written examination can download the merit list pdf through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- HPSC ADA screening test results released on 24 July 2026.
- SKT for qualified candidates is scheduled for 09 August 2026.
- A total of 255 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
HPSC ADA Result 2026 OUT: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC ADA screening test results on 24 July 2026. The HPSC aims to fill a total of 255 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The HPSC ADA screening test was conducted on 05 July and the answer key was released on 08 July 2026. The candidates were provided the objection window till 10 July. Now, the commission has released the results for the screening test in a pdf format on the official website of HPSC, hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the merit list pdf and check whether their roll number appears in the list. The candidates who qualify the screening test will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which is the Subject Knowledge Test (SKT). The SKT is scheduled to be held on 09 August 2026.
HPSC ADA Result 2026 Highlights
The HPSC ADA screening test result was released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on its website on 24 July 2026. The candidates can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
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Advertisement No.
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18/2025
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Post Name
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Assistant District Attorney (ADA)
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No. of Vacancies
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255
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Screening Test Date
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05 July 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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08 July 2026
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Screening Test Result Date
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24 July 2026
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SKT Date
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09 August 2026
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Official Website
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hpsc.gov.in
HPSC ADA Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the HPSC ADA screening test conducted on 05 July 2026 can download the HPSC ADA result through the direct link provided here.
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HPSC ADA Result 2026
How to Download HPSC ADA Result 2026
To download the HPSC ADA result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
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Go to the What’s New section on the homepage.
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Click on the “Result dated 24.07.2026 of Screening test for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 18/2025)” link.
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The HPSC ADA result pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.
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If your roll number appears in the pdf then you have been selected for SKT.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.