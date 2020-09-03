AFCAT 2 Exam Postponed to 03 and 04 October, IAF AFCAT Admit Card Expected Soon @afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2 Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the online exam dates for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT - 02/2020). As per new schedule, the AFCAT 2 will be conducted on 03 October (Saturday) and 04 October 2020 (Sunday). Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 19 September and 20 September 2020.

In order to appear for AFCAT 2020, the candidates will be required to download the AFCAT 2 Admit Card from the official website of IAF AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in using their Username and Password

.As per AFCAT Recruitment Notification, the admit card will be released tomorrow i.e. on 04 September 2020. However with the postpone of the exam dates, the release date of admit card shall also be postponed. We can expect the admit card in the second or third week of September 2020.

The e- Admit Card will also be sent to the registered email IDs forall candidates who successfully submitted their online application. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

The candidates should carry their IAF AFCAT Admit Card along with Aadhaar Card, Another valid photo identity card such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph and Two passport size colour photographs

AFCAT Exam Pattern:

All applicants whose applications are submitted by due date will appear for AFCAT at one of the examination centres on either 2nd Oct or 03rd Oct. It is mandatory for the candidates opting for Ground Duty (Technical) branch to appear in both AFCAT as well as Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) and Non-Technical candidates will appear for AFCAT only.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Total Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 (3 marks for each question) 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 (3 marks for each question) 45 Minutes

AFCAT and EKT will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only for both. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever.

AFCAT Syllabus

English - Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases

General Awareness - History, Geography, Civics, Politics, CurrentvAffairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc.

Numerical Ability - Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams)

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test - Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability

IAF had invited applications to fill 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches in the month of July 2020