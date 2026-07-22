IBPS PO 2026 Application Last Date Extended: Apply Online for 7365 PO/MT Posts Till 26 July - Direct Link Here

Key Points IBPS PO/MT 2026 application deadline extended to 26 July 2026.

Total vacancies for PO/MT posts increased from 6,715 to 7,365.

The application process for IBPS PO/MT 2026 began on 01 July 2026.

IBPS PO Apply Online 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a public notice regarding the extension of the registration date for posts of PO (Probationary Officer) and MT (Management Trainee). The candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment can now apply till 26 July 2026. The IBPS has also increased the number of vacancies from the earlier 6,715 to 7,365 for the PO & MT posts. The application process was started from 01 July onwards and the last date to apply was 21 July which has now been extended to 26 July 2026. Those who are interested in applying must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university in India. The candidates must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years of age. Check other details in this article.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 Highlights The IBPS has announced a total of 7365 vacancies for the PO/MT posts at various banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and others. The last date has been extended to 26 July 2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Post Name Probationary Officer and Management Trainee Application Start Date 01 July 2026 Last Date to Apply 26 July 2026 (Extended) No. of Vacancies 7365 (Increased from earlier 6715) List of Participating Banks Bank of India

Bank of Baroda

Canara bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank Official Website ibps.in

IBPS PO MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IBPS PO MT recruitment till 26 July 2026. The direct link to apply for the recruitment has been provided here: IBPSC PO MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for IBPS PO/ MT Recruitment 2026 To apply for the IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, go to the Common Recruitment Process section.

Click on the CRP PO/MTs link.

Now Click on the CRP Process Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI link.

Click on the Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process CRP under the CRP-PO/MTs-XVI link.

Now, click on the Login for Already Registered Candidates link.

Enter your registration number, password and security code. Click on Submit.

Fill the application form with all the required information correctly.

Upload the scanned documents such as photographs and signatures.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit the application form and save it for your records.