IBPS PO 2026 Application Last Date Extended: Apply Online for 7365 PO/MT Posts Till 26 July - Direct Link Here
IBPS PO Apply Online 2026: The IBPS has extended the last date to fill the application form for the Probationary Officer & Management Trainee Recruitment 2026 till 26 July. The candidates who haven’t yet filled the application form and are willing to apply can do so by visiting the website ibps.in. Check this article to get the apply link, steps to apply, eligibility criteria, application fee, and other details.
Key Points
- IBPS PO/MT 2026 application deadline extended to 26 July 2026.
- Total vacancies for PO/MT posts increased from 6,715 to 7,365.
- The application process for IBPS PO/MT 2026 began on 01 July 2026.
IBPS PO Apply Online 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a public notice regarding the extension of the registration date for posts of PO (Probationary Officer) and MT (Management Trainee). The candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment can now apply till 26 July 2026. The IBPS has also increased the number of vacancies from the earlier 6,715 to 7,365 for the PO & MT posts. The application process was started from 01 July onwards and the last date to apply was 21 July which has now been extended to 26 July 2026. Those who are interested in applying must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university in India. The candidates must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years of age. Check other details in this article.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The IBPS has announced a total of 7365 vacancies for the PO/MT posts at various banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and others. The last date has been extended to 26 July 2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel
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Post Name
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Probationary Officer and Management Trainee
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Application Start Date
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01 July 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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26 July 2026 (Extended)
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No. of Vacancies
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7365 (Increased from earlier 6715)
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List of Participating Banks
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS PO MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IBPS PO MT recruitment till 26 July 2026. The direct link to apply for the recruitment has been provided here:
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IBPSC PO MT Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for IBPS PO/ MT Recruitment 2026
To apply for the IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Common Recruitment Process section.
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Click on the CRP PO/MTs link.
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Now Click on the CRP Process Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XVI link.
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Click on the Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process CRP under the CRP-PO/MTs-XVI link.
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Now, click on the Login for Already Registered Candidates link.
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Enter your registration number, password and security code. Click on Submit.
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Fill the application form with all the required information correctly.
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Upload the scanned documents such as photographs and signatures.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application form and save it for your records.
IBPS PO/ MT Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay an application fee to finally submit their application form. The fee can be paid through online mode only. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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UR/EWS/OBC: Rs.850/-
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SC/ST/PwBD: Rs.175/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.