IBPS PO Apply Online 2026 Last Date (Extended) - Application Form Closes Today for 6715 Posts at ibps.in

IBPS PO Apply Online 2026:- The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will close its online registration process for the posts of PO (probationary officer) and MT (management trainee) on, July 26, 2026. The last date for the registration process has been extdedn from July 21, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The registration started on July 1, 2026. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will fill 6715 vacancies through this recruitment exam. The Prelims exam for the IBPS PO and MT posts 2026 is expected to be conducted in August 2026.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

Those candidates who want to apply for the IBPS PO/MT recruitment exam 2026 should fill out their application forms at the official website as soon as possible. The candidates can submit their application on the official website of the IBPS or by using the direct link that is provided below:-