IBPS PO Apply Online 2026 Last Date (Extended) - Application Form Closes Today for 6715 Posts at ibps.in
IBPS PO Apply Online 2026:- The last date to apply for the IBPS PO and MT Vacancies has been extended from July 21, 2026 to July 26, 2026. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the IBPS as early as possible. Check the complete details here.
Key Points
- IBPS PO/MT 2026 online registration began on July 1, 2026.
- The application deadline for IBPS PO/MT 2026 is extended to July 26, 2026.
- There are 6715 vacancies for PO/MT; Prelims exam expected in August 2026.
IBPS PO Apply Online 2026:- The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will close its online registration process for the posts of PO (probationary officer) and MT (management trainee) on, July 26, 2026. The last date for the registration process has been extdedn from July 21, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The registration started on July 1, 2026. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will fill 6715 vacancies through this recruitment exam. The Prelims exam for the IBPS PO and MT posts 2026 is expected to be conducted in August 2026.
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
Those candidates who want to apply for the IBPS PO/MT recruitment exam 2026 should fill out their application forms at the official website as soon as possible. The candidates can submit their application on the official website of the IBPS or by using the direct link that is provided below:-
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IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment Important Dates 2026
The registration process for the IBPS PO and MT started on July 1, 2026 and will close tomorrow, July 21, 2026. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the IBPS as per the eligibility criteria for the posts. Candidates are also advised to submit their application form at the earliest and make the payment, as the website is expecting heavy traffic on its official website.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Notification Release Date
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July 1, 2026
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Registration Start Date
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July 1, 2026
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Registration Close Date (Earlier)
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July 21, 2026
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Registration Close Date (NEW)
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July 26, 2026
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Last Date for the Fee Payment
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July 1- 26, 2026
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Last Date for printing the application form
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August 10, 2026
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, related to the recruitment of PO and MT 2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel
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Post Name
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Probationary Officer and Management Trainee
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Registration Date
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July 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026
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Age Limit
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The age of the candidates should be between 20 and 30 years.
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Application Fee
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Total Number of Vacancies
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6715 Vacancies
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List of Participating Bank
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Steps to Apply Online For IBPS PO and MT Posts 2026
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the IBPS PO and MT posts 2026 can follow these simple steps to apply online:-
- Go to the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in
- In the Common Recruitment Process section or the Recent updates, look for the notification related to the IBPS PO/MT recruitment.
- Click on it, and the candidate will be directed to a new page, scroll down and click on the apply online link.
- The candidates will be directed to the login page. If any candidate is applying for the first time, they will have to register first and then fill out the application form.
- Enter the required details like the candidate's name, educational background, and other information, and upload the scanned copies of the photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee and check the details carefully in the preview, and click the submit button,
- Download the application form for future use.
Candidates are advised to fill out their application form at the earliest, as the online application process will close tomorrow, and candidates should regularly check the official website for the latest information related to the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.