IBPS PO & MT Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today at ibps.in for 7356 posts, Get Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has extended the registration closing date from July 21, 2026, to July 26, 2026. Along with the extension, the total number of vacancies was also increased from 6715 to 7365 for the PO and MT posts. The last date to apply online for the IBPS PO and MT posts 2026 is today, July 26, 2026. The registration process started on July 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website of the IBPS, as no other form of application will be accepted. Those candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in the government bank must fill out the application form at the earliest.

IBPS PO & MT Apply Online Link 2026

The online registration for the recruitment of the IBPS PO and MT posts started on July 1, 2026 and was to be closed on July 21, 2026. Later, in an official notification, the official authorities extended the last date for online registration closing and also increased the number of vacancies from 6715 to 7256 posts. Those candidates who are interested in appearing for the IBPS PO and MT exam should submit their application form at the earliest on the official website. Candidates can also use the direct link given below to apply online:-