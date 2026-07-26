IBPS PO & MT Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today at ibps.in for 7356 posts, Get Direct Link Here
The last date to apply online for the IBPS PO and MT Recruitment 2026 is July 26, 2026, for 7356 vacancies. Candidates are advised to complete their application process at the earliest on the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has extended the registration closing date from July 21, 2026, to July 26, 2026. Along with the extension, the total number of vacancies was also increased from 6715 to 7365 for the PO and MT posts. The last date to apply online for the IBPS PO and MT posts 2026 is today, July 26, 2026. The registration process started on July 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website of the IBPS, as no other form of application will be accepted. Those candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in the government bank must fill out the application form at the earliest.
IBPS PO & MT Apply Online Link 2026
The online registration for the recruitment of the IBPS PO and MT posts started on July 1, 2026 and was to be closed on July 21, 2026. Later, in an official notification, the official authorities extended the last date for online registration closing and also increased the number of vacancies from 6715 to 7256 posts. Those candidates who are interested in appearing for the IBPS PO and MT exam should submit their application form at the earliest on the official website. Candidates can also use the direct link given below to apply online:-
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IBPS PO and MT Recruitment 2026
IBPS PO Recruitment Important Dates 2026
Given below are some of the important dates of IBPS PO and MT recruitment 2026, which the candidates should be aware of:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Registration Start Date
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July 1, 2026
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Online Registration Closing Date (Previous)
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July 21, 2026
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Online Registration Closing Date (New)
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July 26, 2026
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Last date to print the application
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August 10, 2026
How To Apply for the IBPS PO & MT Recruitment 2026
Candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online for the IBPS PO and MT Recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the IBPS,i.e., ibps.in.
- On the homepage, look for the notification regarding the IBPS PO and MT XVI 2026 and click on it.
- Look for the apply online link and click on that link. The candidate will be guided to the login page.
- Complete the registration process and enter the details very carefully.
- Upload the scanned documents, like the photograph, signature, etc., pay the required application fee and submit.
- Download the application form and save it for future use. The registration number mentioned on it will be used to download the admit card.
Candidates should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria set by IBPS before applying for the post. Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and other educational qualifications. The age of the candidate should be between 20 and 30 years, and age relaxation will be given as per the government rules.
The revised vacancies from 6715 to 7356 is a important development for the candidates as it not only increases the chances of recruitment but also improves the chances for those candidates who have already applied for the posts.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.