ICAR PG Results 2023 Out at icar.nta.nic.in: Follow Steps To Check

ICAR PG Results 2023 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) on its official website-icar.nta.nic.in. Check pdf and result download link here. 

Direct Link to ICAR PG Results 2023 here
ICAR PG Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) on its official website. The result for the All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship (AICE JRF/ SRF) has also been declared on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the all India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) and All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship (AICE JRF/ SRF) can check the result from the link available on the official website-icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR PG Results 2023: Exam Analytics 

It is noted that the concerned organization has conducted the above exam on July 9, 2023 across the country. Exams was scheduled at a total of 144 exam centers located in 88 cities across the country. A total of 33,828 candidates appeared in the written exam which was conducted in two shifts - 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

ICAR PG Results 2023: Answer Key/Objection Process 

Organisation had earlier released the provisional answer key on August 3, 2023 for the written exam and demanded the objection regarding the answers. The candidates were provided the opportunity to  raise their objections from August 3 to 5, 2023. 

How To Download ICAR Results 2023? 

All those candidates appeared in the above written exam can check their result from the official website after following the steps given below. 

 

  • Step 1. Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2. Click on the link AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 scorecard links on the homepage of the official website.
  • Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Step 4. Provide your login credentials and click on submit tab.
  • Step 5. You will get the desired result on the screen
  • Step 6. Download and take a printout of it for future reference

FAQ

When the written exam for ICAR PG PHD was held ?

The written exam for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) was held on July 09, 2023.

How one can download the ICAR PG PHD Results 2023?

You can download the ICAR PG PHD Results 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

