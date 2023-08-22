ICAR PG Results 2023 Out at icar.nta.nic.in: Follow Steps To Check

ICAR PG Results 2023 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) on its official website-icar.nta.nic.in. Check pdf and result download link here.

ICAR PG Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) on its official website. The result for the All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship (AICE JRF/ SRF) has also been declared on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the all India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate courses (AIEEA PG) and All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship (AICE JRF/ SRF) can check the result from the link available on the official website-icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR PG Results 2023: Exam Analytics

It is noted that the concerned organization has conducted the above exam on July 9, 2023 across the country. Exams was scheduled at a total of 144 exam centers located in 88 cities across the country. A total of 33,828 candidates appeared in the written exam which was conducted in two shifts - 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

ICAR PG Results 2023: Answer Key/Objection Process

Organisation had earlier released the provisional answer key on August 3, 2023 for the written exam and demanded the objection regarding the answers. The candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections from August 3 to 5, 2023.

How To Download ICAR Results 2023?

All those candidates appeared in the above written exam can check their result from the official website after following the steps given below.