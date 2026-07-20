Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 750 Posts, Direct Apply Link Here

Key Points IOB Apprentice 2026 registration closes today, July 20, 2026. Apply now!

750 Apprentice vacancies available; CBT exam tentatively on August 2, 2026.

Graduates aged 20-28 eligible for Rs 14k-15.5k stipend. Cutoff: July 1, 2026.

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will close the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 today July 20, 2026 . Candidates who want to apply for the 750 Apprentice vacancies must complete their application forms through the official website at iob.in. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates seeking training and experience in the banking sector. Eligible and Interested applicants are advised to check the eligibility conditions, application fee and other important details before submitting their forms. The recruitment process is conducted under the Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those who will be selected will be given monthly stipends ranging from Rs 14000 to Rs 15500. The online CBT exam is tentatively scheduled on 2nd August 2026.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link Candidates can submit their online applications through the official apprenticeship portal before the registration window closes. Applicants should ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct and that the required documents are uploaded correctly. The application link is available on the official apprenticeship portal and the Indian Overseas Bank website. For your reference we have provided a direct link to apply in the table given below. IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Here Steps to Apply Online for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process: Visit the official apprenticeship portal or the Indian Overseas Bank website at iob.in

On the homepage you will find a link to apply for “IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Then you will be redirected to the BFSI employment exchange portal.

Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.

Complete application form with personal and educational details.

Upload the documents such as photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online as per your category.

Review the details entered before finally submitting your form

Submit the application form and save it for future references.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fees Candidates are required to pay the application fee online while submitting the application form. The category-wise fee details are provided in the table below. Category Application Fees General/OBC/EWS (Male) Rs 944 General/OBC/EWS (Female) Rs 708 SC/ST Rs 236 PwBD Rs 236 Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the IOB apprenticeship, candidates must ensure that they meet eligibility criteria prescribed by the bank. Check the detailed criteria below. Educational Qualification Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution or should possess equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Government of India. The result should be declared by 31 July 2026.