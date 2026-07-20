Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 750 Posts, Direct Apply Link Here
The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will close the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 registration process today, July 20, 2026 for 750 vacancies. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official apprenticeship portal. Read this complete article to know more about eligibility criteria, application fees and steps to apply.
Key Points
- IOB Apprentice 2026 registration closes today, July 20, 2026. Apply now!
- 750 Apprentice vacancies available; CBT exam tentatively on August 2, 2026.
- Graduates aged 20-28 eligible for Rs 14k-15.5k stipend. Cutoff: July 1, 2026.
IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will close the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 today July 20, 2026 . Candidates who want to apply for the 750 Apprentice vacancies must complete their application forms through the official website at iob.in. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates seeking training and experience in the banking sector. Eligible and Interested applicants are advised to check the eligibility conditions, application fee and other important details before submitting their forms.
The recruitment process is conducted under the Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those who will be selected will be given monthly stipends ranging from Rs 14000 to Rs 15500. The online CBT exam is tentatively scheduled on 2nd August 2026.
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates can submit their online applications through the official apprenticeship portal before the registration window closes. Applicants should ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct and that the required documents are uploaded correctly. The application link is available on the official apprenticeship portal and the Indian Overseas Bank website. For your reference we have provided a direct link to apply in the table given below.
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IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply Online for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process:
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Visit the official apprenticeship portal or the Indian Overseas Bank website at iob.in
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On the homepage you will find a link to apply for “IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Then you will be redirected to the BFSI employment exchange portal.
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Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
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Complete application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the documents such as photograph and signature
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Pay the application fee online as per your category.
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Review the details entered before finally submitting your form
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates are required to pay the application fee online while submitting the application form. The category-wise fee details are provided in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fees
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General/OBC/EWS (Male)
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Rs 944
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General/OBC/EWS (Female)
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Rs 708
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SC/ST
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Rs 236
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PwBD
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Rs 236
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the IOB apprenticeship, candidates must ensure that they meet eligibility criteria prescribed by the bank. Check the detailed criteria below.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution or should possess equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Government of India. The result should be declared by 31 July 2026.
Age Limit
Candidates minimum age should be 20 years and maximum age should be 28 years, with the cutoff date set on 1st July 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per Government of India rules.
Nationality
Candidates applying must be Indian citizens and fulfill all eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying. Since the registration process closes today, eligible candidates should complete their applications at the earliest to avoid missing this opportunity to have a career in the banking sector.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.