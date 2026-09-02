IOCL Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply for 470 Executive Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details - Direct Link Here

Key Points IOCL announced recruitment for 470 Executive posts across various disciplines.

Applications for IOCL Executive posts opened Aug 14, 2026; close Sep 3, 2026.

Selection involves CBT, GD/GT, and Interview; CBT is tentatively on Sep 24, 2026.

IOCL Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for 470 Executive posts under Advertisement No. IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2026/01. The posts include Graduate Engineer, Officer (Marketing), Law Officer, Assistant Quality Control Officer, and Diploma Engineer. The online application process started on 14 August 2026. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 3 September 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com. Selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by GD/GT and a Personal Interview. The CBT is tentatively scheduled for 24 September 2026. IOCL Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about IOCL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Organisation Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Advertisement No. IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2026/01 Post Name Executive (Graduate Engineer, Officer-Marketing, Law Officer, AQCO, Diploma Engineer) Total Vacancies 470 Application Mode Online Notification Date 14 August 2026 Application Start Date 14 August 2026 Last Date to Apply 3 September 2026, up to 5:00 PM Admit Card Release 15 September 2026 CBT Exam Date 24 September 2026 (Tentative) Selection Process CBT, GD/GT, Personal Interview Official Website iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF IOCL has started the recruitment for a total of 470 executive posts on the official website, iocl.com. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF before the last date, September 3, 2026. IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 Check Here IOCL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria listed below to avoid last-minute problems: Educational Qualification Graduate Engineer (Grade A): Full-time regular B.E./B.Tech in the specified discipline. Minimum 65% marks (60% for OBC-NCL/EWS in some sources; 55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Officer – Marketing (Grade A): MBA/PGDBA with Marketing specialization, 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Law Officer (Grade A): Graduate degree + LLB or 5-year Integrated LLB recognised by the Bar Council of India, 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD), plus minimum 2 years of post-qualification legal experience.

Assistant Quality Control Officer (Grade A0): M.Sc. in Chemistry (or allied specialisation), 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD), plus 2 years' experience in petroleum/petrochemical testing or an NABL-accredited lab.

Diploma Engineer (Grade E0): 3-year Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, or Safety-related engineering streams, minimum 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Qualifications through Part-time/Correspondence/Distance/Online modes are not accepted.

Age Limit (as on 1 July 2026) Graduate Engineer & Diploma Engineer: Maximum 26 years

Officer (Marketing): Maximum 28 years

Law Officer & Assistant Quality Control Officer: Maximum 30 years Age Relaxation OBC-NCL: 3 years

SC/ST: 5 years

PwBD: 10 years

Ex-servicemen: As per Government of India norms IOCL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 has been released for a total of 470 posts across Grade A, Grade A0, and Grade E0 categories. The vacancies are spread across disciplines like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Computer Science, Law, and Marketing, among others. The category-wise breakup includes UR, EWS, OBC (NCL), SC, and ST reservations. The complete discipline-wise vacancy details are given in the table below. Grade Discipline UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST Total Grade A Civil 25 6 17 11 3 62 Grade A Chemical 11 1 2 1 1 16 Grade A Electrical 32 7 20 11 5 75 Grade A Electronics & Communication 13 4 8 6 1 32 Grade A Mechanical 49 12 32 19 6 118 Grade A Instrumentation 17 3 8 5 2 35 Grade A Computer Science and IT 11 2 4 3 2 22 Grade A Law 4 1 2 2 1 10 Grade A Marketing 17 4 11 7 2 41 Grade A0 Quality Control (Chemistry) 6 0 0 1 2 9 Grade E0 Electrical 8 1 2 1 2 14 Grade E0 Mechanical 12 1 4 2 2 21 Grade E0 Safety 8 1 2 2 2 15 Total 213 43 112 71 31 470

IOCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 apply link is active on the official website, iocl.com. Candidates who want to apply can apply now before the last date, September 3, 2026, till 5 PM. Check the IOCL Recruitment 2026 direct apply link below: IOCL Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 Candidates must follow these steps to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2026: Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com.

Go to the "IndianOil for Careers" section and click on "Latest Job Openings – Executive Recruitment 2026".

Click on "Click here for New Registration" and register using your Name, Mobile Number, and Email ID.

Log in using your Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Fill in the online application form with personal, educational, and other required details.

Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents as per specifications.

Pay the application fee online

Review the filled form carefully before final submission.

Submit the form before 3 September 2026, 5:00 PM.

Download the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.