IOCL Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

IOCL Syllabus 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for Executive Recruitment 2026, for a total of 470 posts across Graduate Engineer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, and Diploma Engineer roles. Candidates who apply must prepare well for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is a major step in the selection process. Knowing the exact syllabus helps candidates plan their study schedule and focus on important topics. This article gives the complete IOCL Executive Syllabus 2026, covering all sections such as Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and the technical subjects related to each discipline. Candidates are advised to check this syllabus carefully before starting their exam preparation.

IOCL Syllabus 2026

The IOCL Executive Syllabus 2026 includes Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and a discipline-specific Technical paper. Quantitative Aptitude covers topics like percentage, profit and loss, time and work, and data interpretation. Reasoning includes analogy, coding-decoding, blood relations, and series. English Language tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. The Technical section varies by post, covering core engineering subjects, marketing concepts, legal principles, or diploma-level topics depending on the candidate's discipline. Candidates should focus equally on aptitude and technical sections to clear the sectional and overall cutoffs.