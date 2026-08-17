IOCL Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 offers 470 posts across engineering, marketing, law, and diploma disciplines. Selection includes CBT, GD/Interview, and Document Verification. The syllabus covers Aptitude, Reasoning, English, and Technical subjects. Applications close 3 September 2026; CBT is on 24 September 2026.
Key Points
- IOCL released Executive Recruitment 2026 notification for 470 posts.
- Selection for 2026 includes CBT, GD, PI, DV, and Medical Examination.
- CBT for 2026 has 100 questions, 100 marks, 150 mins, with 0.25 negative marking.
IOCL Syllabus 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for Executive Recruitment 2026, for a total of 470 posts across Graduate Engineer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, and Diploma Engineer roles. Candidates who apply must prepare well for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is a major step in the selection process. Knowing the exact syllabus helps candidates plan their study schedule and focus on important topics. This article gives the complete IOCL Executive Syllabus 2026, covering all sections such as Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and the technical subjects related to each discipline. Candidates are advised to check this syllabus carefully before starting their exam preparation.
IOCL Syllabus 2026
The IOCL Executive Syllabus 2026 includes Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and a discipline-specific Technical paper. Quantitative Aptitude covers topics like percentage, profit and loss, time and work, and data interpretation. Reasoning includes analogy, coding-decoding, blood relations, and series. English Language tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. The Technical section varies by post, covering core engineering subjects, marketing concepts, legal principles, or diploma-level topics depending on the candidate's discipline. Candidates should focus equally on aptitude and technical sections to clear the sectional and overall cutoffs.
IOCL Exam Pattern 2026
The IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026 selection is based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The written exam has objective-type questions divided into two sections, and the section order is fixed; Section A is attempted first, followed by Section B. Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates must clear the minimum qualifying marks in each section as well as overall to move to the next stage.
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
150
|
Logical Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Verbal Ability of English Language
|
15
|
15
|
Trade-Specific Subject
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
150
IOCL Apprentice Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The IOCL Executive Syllabus 2026 covers general aptitude subjects along with a technical paper based on the candidate's discipline. Candidates should prepare each topic thoroughly to score well in the CBT.
Quantitative Aptitude
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Number System, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion
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Profit & Loss, Time and Work
-
Simple & Compound Interest
-
Data Interpretation, Averages
-
Time, Speed and Distance
Reasoning
-
Analogy, Coding-Decoding
-
Blood Relations, Syllogism
-
Series, Puzzles
-
Direction Sense, Statement-Conclusion
English Language
-
Grammar, Vocabulary
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Sentence Correction
-
Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms-Antonyms
Technical Subject (Discipline-Specific)
-
For Engineers: Core subject topics as per stream (Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation)
-
For Marketing Officer: Marketing management and related concepts
-
For Law Officer: Legal principles and related laws
-
For Diploma Engineers: Diploma-level technical concepts
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com