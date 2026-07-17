JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in, Check BCG Technician, Para Medical Assistant & CSSD Attendant Hall Ticket Link

JKSSB Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting the written exam from July 22 onwards for the posts of BCG Technician, Para Medical Assistant and CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid Grade-III. Candidates applied successfully for these posts against Item No. 07 of 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at www.jkssb.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and report to their respective examination centres as marked in the admit card at least two hours before the scheduled examination time for Biometric/Facial Authentication. JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Download Link The JKSSB Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated by the Board on July 17, 2026 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam scheduled on July 22 and 27, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at jkssb.nic.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Download Link Details Mentioned on JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for various posts including BCG Technician, Para Medical Assistant and CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid Grade-III are advised to go through the admit card once downloaded. The Admit card will provide you all the details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Overview The OMR based written examination for the posts of BCG Technician, Para Medical Assistant and CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid G-III is scheduled on July 22 and July 27, 2026. Candidates can download the hall ticket from July 17, onwards and are advised to carry the same at the exam venue. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Name of the Exam Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Post Name BCG Technician, Para Medical Assistant and CSSD Attendant/Nursing Aid G-III Notification No. 07 of 2025 Exam date July 22 and July 27, 2026 Admit card Release Date July 17, 2026 Credentials required Email id and Date of Birth Official Website https://jkssb.nic.in/