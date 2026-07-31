JKSSB SFW Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker on its official website. Based on the performance in the written exam, all the shortlisted candidates are able to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test as per the selection process for these posts. The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the PST/PET tentatively from 1st week of the month of September, 2026 at Jammu/Srinagar respectively. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 pdf through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB SFW Result 2026 PDF Download Link

The pdf download link for the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link under What's New on the home page. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-