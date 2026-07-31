JKSSB SFW Result 2026 Out For Inspector, Wildlife Guard And Other Posts, Check PET/PST Schedule And More Details
JKSSB SFW Result 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker. The PST/PET for the qualified candidates will be held tentatively from 1st week of September, 2026. Check all details here.
JKSSB SFW Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker on its official website. Based on the performance in the written exam, all the shortlisted candidates are able to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test as per the selection process for these posts. The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the PST/PET tentatively from 1st week of the month of September, 2026 at Jammu/Srinagar respectively. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 pdf through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB SFW Result 2026 PDF Download Link
The pdf download link for the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link under What's New on the home page. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB SFW Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
What's Next After JKSSB SFW Result 2026?
As per the selection process for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test round. The JKSSB will conduct the PST/PET tentatively from the 1st week of the month of September, 2026.
JKSSB Wildlife Guard Result 2026 Overview
Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched recruitment drive for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker across the state The details related to the recruitment drive are given in the table below
|Particular
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|Department
|Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, J&K
|Posts
|Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant, Social Forestry Worker
|Advertisement Notification No.
|03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022
|Item Nos.
|84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 185, 186, 189, 190, 592, 593, 594, 605, 606
|Type of Examination
|OMR-based written examination
|Nature of This Notice
|Shortlist of candidates for PST/PET (based on the earlier result/scoresheet) not a final selection list
|Result/Scoresheet Notification No.
|JKSSB-COE0EXAM(UT)/14/2026-03 (7842028)
|Shortlisting Ratio
|6 times the total vacancies to be filled in each category
|PST/PET Venue
|Jammu and Srinagar
|Official Website
|jkssb.nic.in
Documents To Be Carried At JKSSB PET 2026
Candidates appearing in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test round are advised to bring the crucial documents with them as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to carry the crucial documents including Admit Card, one original photo ID Proof i.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/Pan Card/Passport etc. mandatorily on the day of PST/PET.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.