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JKSSB SFW Result 2026 Out For Inspector, Wildlife Guard And Other Posts, Check PET/PST Schedule And More Details

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:45 IST

JKSSB SFW Result 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker. The PST/PET for the qualified candidates will be held tentatively from 1st week of September, 2026. Check all details here.

JKSSB SFW Result 2026 Out For Inspector, Wildlife Guard And Other Posts, Check PET/PST Schedule And More Details
JKSSB SFW Result 2026 Out For Inspector, Wildlife Guard And Other Posts, Check PET/PST Schedule And More Details

JKSSB SFW Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker on its official website. Based on the performance in the written exam, all the shortlisted candidates are able to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test as per the selection process for these posts. The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the PST/PET tentatively from 1st week of the month of September, 2026 at Jammu/Srinagar respectively. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 pdf through the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB SFW Result 2026 PDF Download Link

The pdf download link for the JKSSB SFW Result 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link under What's New on the home page. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

JKSSB SFW Result 2026  PDF Download Link

What's Next After JKSSB SFW Result 2026?

As per the selection process for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test round. The JKSSB will conduct the PST/PET tentatively from the 1st week of the month of September, 2026.

JKSSB Wildlife Guard Result 2026 Overview

Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched recruitment drive for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker across the state The details related to the recruitment drive are given in the table below

ParticularDetails
Conducting Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Department Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, J&K
Posts  Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant, Social Forestry Worker
Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022
Item Nos. 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 185, 186, 189, 190, 592, 593, 594, 605, 606
Type of Examination OMR-based written examination
Nature of This Notice Shortlist of candidates for PST/PET (based on the earlier result/scoresheet) not a final selection list
Result/Scoresheet Notification No. JKSSB-COE0EXAM(UT)/14/2026-03 (7842028)
Shortlisting Ratio 6 times the total vacancies to be filled in each category
PST/PET Venue Jammu and Srinagar
Official Website jkssb.nic.in

 

Documents To Be Carried At JKSSB PET 2026

Candidates appearing in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test round are advised to bring the crucial documents with them as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to carry the crucial documents including Admit Card, one original photo ID Proof i.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/Pan Card/Passport etc. mandatorily on the day of PST/PET.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:10 IST

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FAQs

  • Is JKSSB result for Wildlife Guard and Inspector posts result out?
    +
    Yes, the JKSSB has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the PST/PET (Physical Standard Test/Physical Endurance Test) round for various posts. 
  • What documents are required for JKSSB PST/PET?
    +
    Candidates must carry their PST/PET admit card, one original photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, or Passport), and, if applicable, proof related to any PST/PET deficiency concerning eligibility.
  • When the PST/PET will be conducted?
    +
    The PST/PET for the qualified candidates will be held tentatively from 1st week of September, 2026. 

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