JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Objection From Tomorrow @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the answer key of OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) at www.jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who attended the exam today i.e. on 27 March 2022 can download JKP SI Answer Key of four series of question booklets from this page through JKSSB Answer Key Link PDF.

JKSSB SI Objection Link

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e from 28 March 2022 to 31 of March 2022

How to Download JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Click on ‘Notice regarding Tentative Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police), (Home Department), UT Cadre, Under Item No 668, Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021, held on 27th of March 2022.’ Download JKSSB Answer Key PDF Check your answers Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth to view their Answer Key.

How to Submit JKSSB SI Answer Key Objection ?

Go to the official website and login into your account Click on ‘SAVE AND CONTINUE’ to submit a representation for more than one question. Click on ‘SUBMIT’ for Final Submission and Logout

The JKSSB had conducted the exam at 322 examination centres across 16 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pertinently, the Home Department referred 1200 posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) for recruitment through direct recruitment. Subsequently, the JKSSB advertised aforesaid posts vide advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2021, under item No. 668, against which registered 1,13,861 candidates were scheduled to appear for the aforesaid posts. of which 97,793 (85.95%) candidates actually participated in todays examination.

JKSSB SI Result 2022

The result shall be made on the basis of the final answer keys. The final keys will be released after analyzing all the objections.