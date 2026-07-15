CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Analysis

JoSAA Round 5 NIT Cutoff 2026: Check Predicted CSE Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 18:36 IST

The JoSAA Round 5 counselling results will release on July 16, 2026. Read the article below that provides expected CSE closing rank ranges for top NITs under both Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas. 

JoSAA Round 5 Expected CSE Cutoff 2026
JoSAA Round 5 Expected CSE Cutoff 2026

JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 counselling seats will get released on July 16, 2026. Students aiming to get admission to the highly demanding Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch at the top National Institute of Technology (NIT) must check the previous year's closing ranks as well as expected closing ranks for 2026. After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, all vacant seats will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.

JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026

The JoSAA Round 5 cutoff is the last round closing rank for all vacancy seats. For highly competitive branches such as CSE, the closing rank for top-tier institutes such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Rourkela, etc., the closing ranks move very minimally in different rounds and remain almost the same for each category.

Also Check,

JoSAA Round 5 Expected IIIT Cutoff

JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff HS Quota

Candidates can check the table below for the Home State Round 4 closing rank released for CSE at top NITs. As per the data, NIT Surathakal, NIT Trichy, and NIT Warangal closed Round 4 for the CSE programme at 3314, 3812, and 3857, respectively.

Institute

Quota

Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected Round 5 Range

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

HS

3314

3315 - 3316

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

HS

3812

3813 - 3814

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

HS

3857

3858 - 3859

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

HS

6071

6072 - 6073

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

HS

6402

6403 - 6404

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

HS

7941

7942 - 7943

National Institute of Technology Calicut

HS

8761

8762 - 8763

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

HS

9165

9166 - 9167

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

HS

9471

9472 - 9473

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

HS

9635

9636 - 9637

National Institute of Technology Delhi

HS

10013

10014 - 10015

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

HS

11499

11500 - 11501

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

HS

11806

11807 - 11808

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

HS

15465

15466 - 15467

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

HS

15634

15635 - 15636

National Institute of Technology Patna

HS

17996

17997 - 17998

National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh

HS

21604

21605 - 21606

National Institute of Technology Raipur

HS

22635

22636 - 22637

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

HS

25034

25035 - 25036

National Institute of Technology Goa

HS

26898

26899 - 26900

JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff OS Quota

For the Other State Quota the top institute of students getting admission in CSE programme are NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Warangal, NIT Rourkela and the Raound 4 Closing Rank for these institutes are 1331, 1727, 2401, 3901 respectively. Check the table below for Round 4 closing ranks as well as Round 5 expected ranks for CSE at top NITs

Institute

Quota

Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected Round 5 Range

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

OS

1331

1332 - 1333

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

OS

1727

1728 - 1729

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

OS

2401

2402 - 2403

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

OS

3901

3902 - 3903

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

OS

5029

5030 - 5031

National Institute of Technology Calicut

OS

5466

5467 - 5468

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

OS

5606

5607 - 5608

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

OS

7031

7032 - 7033

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

OS

8164

8165 - 8166

National Institute of Technology Delhi

OS

8266

8267 - 8268

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

OS

8904

8905 - 8906

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

OS

9244

9245 - 9246

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

OS

10201

10202 - 10203

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

OS

11322

11323 - 11324

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

OS

12324

12325 - 12326

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

OS

12938

12939 - 12940

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

OS

13356

13357 - 13358

National Institute of Technology Raipur

OS

15380

15381 - 15382

National Institute of Technology Goa

OS

15487

15488 - 15489

National Institute of Technology Patna

OS

15987

15988 - 15989

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 18:36 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News