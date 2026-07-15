JoSAA Round 5 NIT Cutoff 2026: Check Predicted CSE Closing Ranks

JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 counselling seats will get released on July 16, 2026. Students aiming to get admission to the highly demanding Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch at the top National Institute of Technology (NIT) must check the previous year's closing ranks as well as expected closing ranks for 2026. After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, all vacant seats will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.

JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026

The JoSAA Round 5 cutoff is the last round closing rank for all vacancy seats. For highly competitive branches such as CSE, the closing rank for top-tier institutes such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Rourkela, etc., the closing ranks move very minimally in different rounds and remain almost the same for each category.