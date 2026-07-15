JoSAA Round 5 NIT Cutoff 2026: Check Predicted CSE Closing Ranks
The JoSAA Round 5 counselling results will release on July 16, 2026. Read the article below that provides expected CSE closing rank ranges for top NITs under both Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas.
JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 counselling seats will get released on July 16, 2026. Students aiming to get admission to the highly demanding Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch at the top National Institute of Technology (NIT) must check the previous year's closing ranks as well as expected closing ranks for 2026. After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, all vacant seats will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.
JoSAA Round 5 NIT Expected Cutoff 2026
The JoSAA Round 5 cutoff is the last round closing rank for all vacancy seats. For highly competitive branches such as CSE, the closing rank for top-tier institutes such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Rourkela, etc., the closing ranks move very minimally in different rounds and remain almost the same for each category.
Also Check,
JoSAA Round 5 Expected IIIT Cutoff
JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff HS Quota
Candidates can check the table below for the Home State Round 4 closing rank released for CSE at top NITs. As per the data, NIT Surathakal, NIT Trichy, and NIT Warangal closed Round 4 for the CSE programme at 3314, 3812, and 3857, respectively.
|
Institute
|
Quota
|
Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected Round 5 Range
|
HS
|
3314
|
3315 - 3316
|
HS
|
3812
|
3813 - 3814
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
HS
|
3857
|
3858 - 3859
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
HS
|
6071
|
6072 - 6073
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
HS
|
6402
|
6403 - 6404
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
HS
|
7941
|
7942 - 7943
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
HS
|
8761
|
8762 - 8763
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
HS
|
9165
|
9166 - 9167
|
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
|
HS
|
9471
|
9472 - 9473
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
HS
|
9635
|
9636 - 9637
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
HS
|
10013
|
10014 - 10015
|
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
|
HS
|
11499
|
11500 - 11501
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
HS
|
11806
|
11807 - 11808
|
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|
HS
|
15465
|
15466 - 15467
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
HS
|
15634
|
15635 - 15636
|
National Institute of Technology Patna
|
HS
|
17996
|
17997 - 17998
|
National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh
|
HS
|
21604
|
21605 - 21606
|
National Institute of Technology Raipur
|
HS
|
22635
|
22636 - 22637
|
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
|
HS
|
25034
|
25035 - 25036
|
National Institute of Technology Goa
|
HS
|
26898
|
26899 - 26900
JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff OS Quota
For the Other State Quota the top institute of students getting admission in CSE programme are NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Warangal, NIT Rourkela and the Raound 4 Closing Rank for these institutes are 1331, 1727, 2401, 3901 respectively. Check the table below for Round 4 closing ranks as well as Round 5 expected ranks for CSE at top NITs
|
Institute
|
Quota
|
Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected Round 5 Range
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
OS
|
1331
|
1332 - 1333
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
OS
|
1727
|
1728 - 1729
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
OS
|
2401
|
2402 - 2403
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
OS
|
3901
|
3902 - 3903
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
OS
|
5029
|
5030 - 5031
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
OS
|
5466
|
5467 - 5468
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
OS
|
5606
|
5607 - 5608
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
OS
|
7031
|
7032 - 7033
|
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
|
OS
|
8164
|
8165 - 8166
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
OS
|
8266
|
8267 - 8268
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
OS
|
8904
|
8905 - 8906
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
OS
|
9244
|
9245 - 9246
|
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
|
OS
|
10201
|
10202 - 10203
|
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|
OS
|
11322
|
11323 - 11324
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
OS
|
12324
|
12325 - 12326
|
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
|
OS
|
12938
|
12939 - 12940
|
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
|
OS
|
13356
|
13357 - 13358
|
National Institute of Technology Raipur
|
OS
|
15380
|
15381 - 15382
|
National Institute of Technology Goa
|
OS
|
15487
|
15488 - 15489
|
National Institute of Technology Patna
|
OS
|
15987
|
15988 - 15989
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.