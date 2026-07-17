JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 Out, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here
JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the 510 posts under Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024). The exam is scheduled on July 19, 2026 across the state. Check all details here.
JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 for Field Worker posts on its official website. The written exam for the 510 posts under Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026 across the state. Along with the Admit card, the Commission has also released the Exam City Intimation Slip which will provide them the details regarding the exam city and location. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their Hall Ticket and City Slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The link to download the JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 and City Slip for Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) is available on the official website. Candidates can download their City Slip and Admit card directly through the link given below-
|JSSC Field Worker Admit Card/City Slip 2026
|Direct Link
jssc.jharkhand.gov.in Jharkhand Field Worker Admit Card 2026L Highlight
A totl of for 510 posts of "Regional Worker" (Kshetriya Karyakarta) are to be filled under the Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Department, Government of Jharkhand. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive gieven below-
|Jharkhand Field Worker Admit Card 2026: Overview
|Conducting Authority
|Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
|Examination Name
|Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination (JFWCE)-2024
|Post Name
|Field Worker
|Total Vacancies
|510
|Exam City Slip Status
|Out
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Exam Date
|19 July 2026
|Exam Name
|Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024)
|Official Website
|jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
JSSC JFWCE 2026 Exam Pattern
The written examination for the Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) or OMR-based exam, featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Except for the language subjects, the questions in all other subjects will be provided in both Hindi and English.-
|Event
|Details
|Marking Scheme
|Correct Answer
|+3 marks
|Incorrect Answer (Negative Marking)
|-1 mark
JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 Know The Exam Structure
The Main Examination consists of three papers conducted in three separate shifts. The duration for each paper is 2 hours.
Paper 1: Language Knowledge (Qualifying)
- Total Questions: 120 questions
- Duration: 2 hours
Paper 2: Regional / Tribal Language Knowledge
- Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions
- Duration: 2 hours
Paper 3: General Knowledge
- Total Questions: 120 questions
- Duration: 2 hours
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