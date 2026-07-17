JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 Out, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 for Field Worker posts on its official website. The written exam for the 510 posts under Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026 across the state. Along with the Admit card, the Commission has also released the Exam City Intimation Slip which will provide them the details regarding the exam city and location. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their Hall Ticket and City Slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The link to download the JSSC Field Worker Admit Card 2026 and City Slip for Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) is available on the official website. Candidates can download their City Slip and Admit card directly through the link given below-