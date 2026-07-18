JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026 Notification Released for 362 Posts - Check Apply Online Date Here

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, has released the notification for the recruitment for the post of the JILCCE Inter Level Recruitment on its official website. The Commission will have 326 posts through this recruitment. The registration process will start from July 20, 2026 and will conclude on August 19, 2026. The correction window will be open from August 21 to 23, 2026. The age limit given by the Commission is from 18 to 35 years of age. The Notification for the JSSC 10+2 Inter Level JILCCE Recruitment 2026 has been released under the advertisement number 03/2026 on the official website, i.e., jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026 Official Notification

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released the JILCCE Examination 2026 under the advertisement number 03/2026 on its official website. The JSSC will fill 326 posts liek Health Supervisor and Multipurpose Health Worker, Veterinary Assistant, Medical Assistant, Fisheries Technical Assistant, and Junior Field Investigator.