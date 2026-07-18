JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026 Notification Released for 362 Posts - Check Apply Online Date Here
JSSC JILCEE Inter Level Vacancy 2026 notification has been released for 326 posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from July 20, 2026 to August 19, 2026, through the official website at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, has released the notification for the recruitment for the post of the JILCCE Inter Level Recruitment on its official website. The Commission will have 326 posts through this recruitment. The registration process will start from July 20, 2026 and will conclude on August 19, 2026. The correction window will be open from August 21 to 23, 2026. The age limit given by the Commission is from 18 to 35 years of age. The Notification for the JSSC 10+2 Inter Level JILCCE Recruitment 2026 has been released under the advertisement number 03/2026 on the official website, i.e., jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026 Official Notification
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released the JILCCE Examination 2026 under the advertisement number 03/2026 on its official website. The JSSC will fill 326 posts liek Health Supervisor and Multipurpose Health Worker, Veterinary Assistant, Medical Assistant, Fisheries Technical Assistant, and Junior Field Investigator.
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JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026
JSSC Inter Level Recruitment Important Dates
The registration for the JSSC Inter level recruitment will start from July 20, 2026 and will be active until August 19, 2026. Candidates will be only able to apply online on the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selction Commission. If by any chance the candidate makes a mistake while filling the application form, they will be able to edit the form from August 21, 2026 to August 23, 2026.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Application start Date
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July 20, 2026
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Online Application close Date
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August 19, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment and Uploading of Photo
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August 20, 2026
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Correction Window Open
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August 21, 2026
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Correction Window Close
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August 23, 2026
Candidates will not be allowed ot edit details lole Name, Date of Birth, Email and Mobile Number.
JSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Overview
Given below is the overview of the JSSC Jharkhand Intermediate Level Combined Competitive Examination-2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
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Advertisment Number
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03/2026
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Registration Dates
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July 20, 2026 to August 19, 2026
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Age Limit
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Total Number of Vacancies
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326 posts
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Name of Posts and Number of Posts (Including every category)
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Application Fees
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Steps to Apply Online for JSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2026
Those candidates who are interested in applying for this post will be able to apply from July 20, 2026. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for this recruitment process:-
- Go to the official website at www.jssc.jharkhand.gov.in and click on the Online Application for JILCEE-2026.
- Once directed to the homepage, the candidates will have to register themselves and get their registration number and password via mobile number or email ID.
- Once the details have been generated candidates will have re login, and then complete their personal details, pay the application fee and upload the scanned copies of the rwquired documents and then submit.
- Download the application form for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.