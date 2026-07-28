KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) - Know Details About The Bell Timings

KEA Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting a written exam for Civil Constable posts in the Police Department on August 2, 2026. The exam will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, lasting for a duration of 90 minutes. The Karnataka Examinations Authority has uploaded the KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the posts of Karnataka Civil Police Constable. The written exam for the 3,395 posts for the Residual Parent Cadre and 596 posts for the Local Cadre across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Police Constable (Civil) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link available at the official website. You can download the KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the link given in the article below.

The KEA has released a list of candidates who attempted to secure selection through improper means in previous direct recruitments have been permanently banned from participating in all cadres of police department direct recruitments.

According to the list released, a total of 127 candidates have been debarred from the Police Constable (Civil) cadre. KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link Candidates who have qualified in the Mandatory Kannada Language Test for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable posts are able to appear in the written exam scheduled on August 02, 2026 across the state. Candidates may download their hall ticket by logging in with their application number and date of birth to the link at the official website. Alternatively the Hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Direct Link Download Link Karnataka KEA Hall Ticket 2026: Know Details About The Bell Timings Candidates appearing in the written exam for Constable posts should note details about the Bell Timing and exam schedule release by the KEA. Below are the details of the Pre-Exam Procedures and Bell Timings- Initial Entry and Preparation (Bells 1 & 2): Candidates undergo frisking and photo verification starting at least one hour before the first bell (ringing at 3:30 PM and 3:45 PM), during which OMR sheets are distributed and filled.

Candidates undergo frisking and photo verification starting at least one hour before the first bell (ringing at 3:30 PM and 3:45 PM), during which OMR sheets are distributed and filled. Question Paper Distribution: Sealed question paper packets are delivered to rooms at 3:50 PM and opened by room invigilators at 3:55 PM in front of candidates after obtaining two candidate signatures. Only invigilators have the authority to open these packets.

Sealed question paper packets are delivered to rooms at 3:50 PM and opened by room invigilators at 3:55 PM in front of candidates after obtaining two candidate signatures. Only invigilators have the authority to open these packets. Commencement (Third Bell - 4:00 PM): Candidates are permitted to begin writing on the OMR sheet; no entry or exit from the exam room is allowed after this bell.

Candidates are permitted to begin writing on the OMR sheet; no entry or exit from the exam room is allowed after this bell. Mid-Exam and Closing Procedures

Warning Bells (Bells 4, 5 & 6): Intermediate bells ring at 5:00 PM (one-hour mark warning), 5:15 PM (15 minutes remaining), and 5:25 PM (5 minutes remaining).

Intermediate bells ring at 5:00 PM (one-hour mark warning), 5:15 PM (15 minutes remaining), and 5:25 PM (5 minutes remaining). Exam Conclusion (Seventh Bell - 5:30 PM): You will have to stop the writing immediately, and candidates are granted 5 additional minutes to shade a fifth option/circle for unanswered questions to avoid a 0.25 mark penalty.

You will have to stop the writing immediately, and candidates are granted 5 additional minutes to shade a fifth option/circle for unanswered questions to avoid a 0.25 mark penalty. Final Bell (Eighth Bell - 5:35 PM): Invigilators will collect the OMR sheets, keeping the upper office copy and returning the lower candidate copy before allowing anyone to leave.

KEA Karnataka Police Constable Exam 2026 List Of Debarred Candidates Released Meanwhile, the KEA has released a list of candidates who attempted to secure selection through improper means in previous direct recruitments have been permanently banned from participating in all cadres of police department direct recruitments According to the list released, a total of 127 candidates have been debarred from the Police Constable (Civil) cadre. The Armed Police Constable (CAR & DAR) cadre accounts for 14 debarred individuals and there are 22 debarred candidates from the Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) cadre and 53 from the Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) cadre. You can check the detailed list of debarred candidates available on the official website. You can download the list pdf directly through the link given below-

KEA List Of Debarred Candidates

Direct Link Download Link KSP Civil Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Official Website Candidates applied successfully for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable can download their KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. You will have to use your login credentials to the link activated on the official website. Karnataka Civil Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Overview The written exam for the Constable posts for both cadres are scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2026, with the Residual Parent Cadre test in the morning and the Local Cadre test in the afternoon. Check all details here- Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Recruitment Karnataka Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Total Vacancies 3,991 Exam Date August 2, 2026 Hall Ticket Status Released Exam Stage Mains Written Exam State Concerned Karnataka Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KSP Constable Exam Day Instructions Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable posts must strictly follow all the instructions issued by the authority for the written exam. You can check the following guidelines for smooth and easy examination through your ends- To avoid any delay and nervousness, reach the examination centre much before the reporting time.

Bring original photo ID and printed hall ticket.

No mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic gadgets.

Follow the seating arrangement as given in the hall ticket. How to Download KSP Constable 2026 Hall Ticket? Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the Police Constable (Civil) posts can get their KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website. You can download the Admit Card through the following easy process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA.

Step 2: Visit the recruitment page and click on the link for KEA Constable Test Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 3: Provide your Login credentials i.e. Application Number/Enrollment ID, Applicant’s Name and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the Login button on the home page.

Step 5: Now, you can view the KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 on the screen.

Step 6: Download hall ticket and save the same for future reference. KSP Constable Exam Pattern 2026 The examinations written exam for both cadres is scheduled on Sunday, August 2, 2026, with the Residual Parent Cadre test in the morning and the Local Cadre test in the afternoon. The each exam lasts 90 minutes and consists of 100 questions for 100 marks. The written exam will convers different subjects including-, covering General Studies topics such as General Knowledge, Science, Geography, History, the Constitution of India, the National Independence Movement, Mental Ability, and Moral Education. To qualify in the written exam, candidates will have to achieve a mandatory minimum score of 30 marks to qualify. Each question offers four alternative answers and there will be negative marking and a deduction of 0.25 marks will be applied for every wrong answer.

Details Mentioned on KSP Constable 2026 Hall Ticket Candidates who have to appear in the Karnataka Civil Police Constable posts are advised to go through the admit card which is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and check all the crucial details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number