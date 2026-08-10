Kerala TET Answer Key 2026 PDF: Download Response Sheet PDF at ktet.kerala.gov.in Soon

Key Points KTET 2026 exam was conducted on August 8 and 9, 2026, for Categories 1-4.

Provisional answer key for KTET 2026 expected soon on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional key before final results.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the KTET examination conducted on August 8 and 9 2026 will be able to download the provisional answer key and response sheet online. The answer key helps us to check the responses marked and calculate their provisional scores before the declaration of the result. Kerala TET Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights The Kerala TET examination was successfully conducted on August 8 and 9, 2026 for candidates appearing under Categories 1 to 4 of the Teacher Eligibility Test. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the answer key online on its official website. The details for the Kerala TET Answer Key 2026 are given below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Exam Name Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 Categories Category I, II, III and IV Exam Date August 8 and 9, 2026 Exam Mode Offline pen and paper mode Answer Key Status To be Released Mode of Answer Key Online Official Website ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates who have participated in the exam can download the KTET Answer Key 2026 once the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan releases the official answer key. Check the answer key and response sheet of the Kerala Teacher Exam from the direct link below. KTET Answer Key 2026 Click Here (To be activated soon) Steps to Download Kerala TET Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet Candidates can follow simple steps elucidated below to download the Kerala TET Answer Key and response sheet once it is released- Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Homepage will appear there you will find a link that states KTET Provisional Answer Key 2026

Click on the relevant categories from 1 to 4.

The answer key PDF and response sheet will appear on your device.

Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

Compare the answers with the responses marked in the response sheet.

Kerala TET Exam 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates can check their estimated marks using the KTET Answer Key 2026 and the official marking scheme. Check the marking criteria in the table given below. Particulars Details Total Number of Questions 150 Marks for Each Correct Answer Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. Negative Marking No marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Kerala TET Answer Key 2026 : What’s Next? The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala TET Answer Key 2026. Generally, the answer key is released within 4 to 5 days of the examination. It will be released in provisional form. Candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key and compare their responses with the answers provided. If they find any discrepancies, they can raise objections within the specified objection window. After reviewing the objections the final answer key for the KTET 2026 examination will be released followed by the declaration of the final result.