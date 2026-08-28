KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Audit Officer And Others, Check Registration Link, Exam Dates And More

KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has released detailed recruitment notification for the Group 'A' and Group 'B' vacancies within the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for various posts including Assistant Controller and Audit Officer posts. The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 26, 2026. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in prelims exam scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026. A total of 68 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 53 are for Audit Officer and 15 for Assistant Controller. KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The recruitment notification pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, salary and others are available on the official website. Candidates will have to ensure their eligibility in details before applying for these posts. You can download the KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF directly through the link given below- KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Link KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Vacancy A total of 68 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 53 are for Audit Officer and 15 for Assistant Controller across the state. You can check the details of the vacancy available to be filled given below- Name of Post Vacancy Available Audit Officer 53 Assistant Controller 15 KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have posts wise additional eligibility and educational qualification to apply for the same. Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Commerce (M.Com.), an M.B.A. in Finance/Financial Management/Financial Analysis, or any other Master's degree recognized by the UGC with 'Finance' as a subject. Alternatively, members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Associate members of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India are eligible. You can check the detailed notification for details in this regard. KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Scale of pay Candidates shortlisted finally the above posts will get posts wise scale of pay as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise scale of pay given below- Name of Post Scale of Pay Audit Officer ₹69,250 - ₹1,34,200 Assistant Controller ₹83,700 - ₹1,55,200