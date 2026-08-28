KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Audit Officer And Others, Check Registration Link, Exam Dates And More
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 notification has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission for the Assistant Controller and Audit Officer posts. The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 26, 2026. Check all details here.
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has released detailed recruitment notification for the Group 'A' and Group 'B' vacancies within the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for various posts including Assistant Controller and Audit Officer posts. The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 26, 2026. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in prelims exam scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026. A total of 68 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 53 are for Audit Officer and 15 for Assistant Controller.
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The recruitment notification pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, salary and others are available on the official website. Candidates will have to ensure their eligibility in details before applying for these posts. You can download the KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF directly through the link given below-
|KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF Link
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Vacancy
A total of 68 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 53 are for Audit Officer and 15 for Assistant Controller across the state. You can check the details of the vacancy available to be filled given below-
|Name of Post
|Vacancy Available
|Audit Officer
|53
|Assistant Controller
|15
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Educational Qualification
Candidates should have posts wise additional eligibility and educational qualification to apply for the same. Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Commerce (M.Com.), an M.B.A. in Finance/Financial Management/Financial Analysis, or any other Master's degree recognized by the UGC with 'Finance' as a subject. Alternatively, members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Associate members of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India are eligible. You can check the detailed notification for details in this regard.
KPSC KSAAD Recruitment 2026 Scale of pay
Candidates shortlisted finally the above posts will get posts wise scale of pay as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise scale of pay given below-
|Name of Post
|Scale of Pay
|Audit Officer
|₹69,250 - ₹1,34,200
|Assistant Controller
|₹83,700 - ₹1,55,200
KPSC KSAAD 2026 Important Dates
The online application process is underway for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department recruitment drive. Candidates can check the detailed crucial details and other updates through the recruitment notification available on the official website. You can check the details of crucial dates given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Application Start Date
|August 28, 2026
|Application End Date
|September 26, 2026
|Tentative Preliminary Exam Date
|December 6, 2026
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.