KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Attend Interview for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

KV Lucknow is hiring Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach. Check Interview Date, Time, Vacancy, and Other Details.

KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya AMC, Lucknow is organizing interviews for the post of Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach on 28 March 2022 and 29 March 2022.

The candidates can check the interview date and time for each posts through the table below:

Post Name Date & Time of Interview PGT (English, Geography & Sociology) 28 March 2022 at 08.00 AM TGT (English, Science & Social Studies) Primary Teacher Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach 29 March 2022 at 08:00 AM

How to Apply for KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested & eligible candidate can download the application form from the Vidyalaya website and sub mit duly filled at the time of registration on the interview date between 08.00 AM to 10.00 AM. Latecomers will not be entertained.

Educational Qualification, Application form and detailed information are avail able on the Vidyalaya website (https://amclucknow.kvs.ac.in).

KV Lucknow Notification Download

KV Lucknow Eligibility Notification Download

KV Lucknow Application Notification Download