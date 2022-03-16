JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Attend Interview for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

KV Lucknow is hiring Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach. Check Interview Date, Time, Vacancy, and Other Details.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 07:00 IST
KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022
KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022

KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya AMC, Lucknow is organizing interviews for the post of Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach on 28 March 2022 and 29 March 2022.

KV Notification for Other Locations

The candidates can check the interview date and time for each posts through the table below:

Post Name

Date & Time of Interview

PGT (English, Geography & Sociology)

28 March 2022 at  08.00 AM

TGT (English, Science & Social Studies)

Primary Teacher

Computer Instructor, Dance Coach, Art & Craft Coach, Doctor, Nurse (Female), Counsellor (Female), Games Coach and Yoga Coach

29 March 2022 at 08:00 AM

How to Apply for KV Lucknow Recruitment 2022 ?

 Interested & eligible candidate can download the application form from the Vidyalaya website and submit duly filled at the time of registration on the interview date between 08.00 AM to 10.00 AM. Latecomers will not be entertained.

Educational Qualification, Application form and detailed information are available on the Vidyalaya website (https://amclucknow.kvs.ac.in).

KV Lucknow Notification Download

KV Lucknow Eligibility Notification Download

KV Lucknow Application Notification Download

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.