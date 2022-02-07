KVS Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Teaching Posts Across India, Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Notification Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is hiring KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts for the academic session 2022-23 on its official website. Check KVS Recruitment 2022 Application Date, Download Notification and other details below here.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is looking to recruit part-time contractual teachers for various posts such as PRT, PGT, TGT, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Music & Dance Coach, Counsellor, Nurse, etc. for the academic session 2022-23.

Candidates interested in KV Recruitment 2022 can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time. They are required to download the application form from the concerned school’s website and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials on the day of the interview.

You can check the Interview Date, Notification Link, through the table below:

Name of The School Interview Date / Last Date of Applicatio Name of The Post KV Notification Download KV WB 25 and 26 Feb TGTs, PGTs & Computer Instructors, PRT, YOGA Teacher, Nurse, Counselor & Coaches KV WB Notification Download KV Jammu 18 February 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Computer Instructor/Music & Dance Coach/Counsellor

/Nurse KV Jammu Notification Download

KVS Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Aggregate 50% marks in Master’s degree in relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized University.B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

PRT - 12th with 50% marks or its equivalent and diploma certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years OR Bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education Or higher than above Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

TGT - Aggregate 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject and in aggregate with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

KVS Salary:

PGTs: 32500/-

TGTs: 31250/-

PRTs: 26250/-

Nurse @750/day

Coaches: 26250/-

Computer Inst.: 26250/-

Selection process for KVS Jobs ?

Candidates will be required to appear for the interview on scheduled date and time

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts ?