KVS Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Teaching Posts Across India, Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Notification Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is hiring KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts for the academic session 2022-23 on its official website. Check KVS Recruitment 2022 Application Date, Download Notification and other details below here.

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 13:06 IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Recruitment 2022
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Recruitment 2022

KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is looking to recruit part-time contractual teachers for various posts such as PRT, PGT, TGT, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Music & Dance Coach, Counsellor, Nurse, etc. for the academic session 2022-23.

Candidates interested in KV Recruitment 2022 can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time. They are required to download the application form from the concerned school’s website and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials on the day of the interview.

You can check the Interview Date, Notification Link, through the table below:

Name of The School Interview Date / Last Date of Applicatio Name of The Post KV Notification Download
KV WB 25 and 26 Feb TGTs, PGTs & Computer Instructors, PRT, YOGA Teacher, Nurse, Counselor & Coaches  KV WB Notification Download
KV Jammu 18 February 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Computer Instructor/Music & Dance Coach/Counsellor
/Nurse		 KV Jammu Notification Download

KVS Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • PGT - Aggregate 50% marks in Master’s degree in relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized University.B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.
  • PRT - 12th with 50% marks or its equivalent and diploma certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years OR Bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education Or higher than above Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
  • TGT - Aggregate 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject and in aggregate with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

KVS Salary:

  • PGTs: 32500/-
  • TGTs: 31250/-
  • PRTs: 26250/-
  • Nurse @750/day
  •  Coaches: 26250/-
  • Computer Inst.: 26250/-

Selection process for KVS Jobs ?

Candidates will be required to appear for the interview on scheduled date and time

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts ?

  1. Go to the concerned website of KVS 
  2. Click on contractual jobs application link
  3. Download KVS Application Form
  4. Fill up the details  and submit at the school
  5. You will called for the intrerview, if shotlisted

FAQ

Who is eligible for the KVS Recruitment exam 2022?

Candidates who are 12th passed, graduate and post-graduate and possess required teacher diploma or degree.

How to Apply for KVS recruitment 2022 Notification?

You will be required to download the application form from the concerned website of KV and appear for the interview along with the application form and other certificates.

What is KV PRT Salary ?

Rs. 26250/-

Is CTET Mandatory for KVS Teaching Posts ?

Yes

What is KVS TGT Qualification ?

Graduation and B.Ed.

What is KV PRT Qualification?

12th with 50% marks or its equivalent and diploma certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years OR Bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education Or higher than above Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
