KV Mohali Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT, German Language Teacher and Other Posts

KV Mohali Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, Mohali, Punjab will start registration for Interview for the post of PGT, TGT, German Language Teacher, PRT, Yoga Teacher, Games Coach, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Nurse, Art & Craft Teacher, Data Entry Operator on 08 March 2022. Candidates can apply online till 22 March on zirakpur.kvs.ac.in
KV Mohali Recruitment Online Application Link
Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 8 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 22 March 2022
Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Vacancy Details
- PGT (Commerce. Economics. Geography; History. Physics. Mathematics. Hindi. Chemistry. Biology. English. Computer Science. Political Science)
- TGT (Science. Social Science. Mathematics. Hindi. English. Sanskrit)
- German Language Teacher
- PRT
- Yoga Teacher
- Games Coach Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Nurse
- Art & Craft Teacher
- Data Entry Operator
How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Recruitment 2022 ?
All the desirous candidates can fill out the online application form on the website: zirakpur.kvs.ac.in from 8 to 22 March 2022. They should bring the submitted response of the online Application form with photocopies and original documents with one passport-size photograph at the time of interview.