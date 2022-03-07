KV Mohali Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT, German Language Teacher and Other Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

KV Mohali is hiring PGT, TGT, German Language Teacher, PRT, Yoga Teacher, Games Coach, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Nurse, Art & Craft Teacher, Data Entry Operator. Details Here.

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 22:26 IST
KV Mohali Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, Mohali, Punjab will start registration for Interview for the post of PGT, TGT, German Language Teacher, PRT, Yoga Teacher, Games Coach, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Nurse, Art & Craft Teacher, Data Entry Operator on 08 March 2022. Candidates can apply online till 22 March on zirakpur.kvs.ac.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 8 March 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 22 March 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Vacancy Details

  • PGT (Commerce. Economics. Geography; History. Physics. Mathematics. Hindi. Chemistry. Biology. English. Computer Science. Political Science)
  • TGT (Science. Social Science. Mathematics. Hindi. English. Sanskrit)
  • German Language Teacher
  •  PRT
  • Yoga Teacher
  • Games Coach Counsellor
  • Computer Instructor
  • Nurse
  • Art & Craft Teacher
  •  Data Entry Operator

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Recruitment 2022 ?

All the desirous candidates can fill out the online application form on the website: zirakpur.kvs.ac.in from 8 to 22 March 2022. They should bring the submitted response of the online Application form with photocopies and original documents with one passport-size photograph at the time of interview.

