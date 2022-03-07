KV Mohali Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT, German Language Teacher and Other Posts

KV Mohali Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, Mohali, Punjab will start registration for Interview for the post of PGT, TGT, German Language Teacher, PRT, Yoga Teacher, Games Coach, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Nurse, Art & Craft Teacher, Data Entry Operator on 08 March 2022. Candidates can apply online till 22 March on zirakpur.kvs.ac.in

KV Mohali Recruitment Online Application Link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 8 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 22 March 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Vacancy Details

PGT (Commerce. Economics. Geography; History. Physics. Mathematics. Hindi. Chemistry. Biology. English. Computer Science. Political Science)

TGT (Science. Social Science. Mathematics. Hindi. English. Sanskrit)

German Language Teacher

PRT

Yoga Teacher

Games Coach Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Nurse

Art & Craft Teacher

Data Entry Operator

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Mohali Recruitment 2022 ?

All the desirous candidates can fill out the online application form on the website: zirakpur.kvs.ac.in from 8 to 22 March 2022. They should bring the submitted response of the online Application form with photocopies and original documents with one passport-size photograph at the time of interview.