KV Bihar Recruitment 2022 for TGT, PGT, PRT and Instructor Posts

KV Bihar Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya NPGC Nabinagar, Aurangabad, Bihar invites eligible candidates to attend walk-in-interview for preparation of a panel for the posts to be filled purely on part-time Contractual basis against vacant posts during the session 2022-23 as per KVS norms. Eligible and interested candidates may appear for the interview for PRT, TGT, PGT and Instructor Posts on 22 and 23 March 2022. However, the exact date and time are provided below:

Important Dates

Interview Date for PGT and TGT - 22 March 2022

Interview Date for PRT, PGT CS and Instructor - 23 March 2022

Time - 8 AM

KV Bihar Vacancy Details

PGT - English, Hindi, Physics, Maths

TGT - Eng., Maths, Skt., Hindi

PGT(CS)

Primary Teacher

Computer Instructor

Coach

Music Instructor

Eligibility Criteria for KV Bihar Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

Computer Science - At-least 50 % marks in B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. 2. Competence to teach through English and Hindi medium.

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

How to Apply for KV Bihar Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates may appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time by downloading the Bio-data from the above website along with original and self-attested photocopies of their educational, professional and experience certificates and two latest passport size photograph on schduled date and time.