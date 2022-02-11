KV Ambala Cantt 1, 2, 3, 4, Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Ambala Cantt 1, 2, 3 and 4 are hiring Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Computer Instructor, Special Educator, Counsellor, Sports Coach, Medical Doctor, Yoga Teacher, Music/Dance Teacher, Data Entry Operator and Nurse.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 26 February 2022

Interview Dates:

Interview Place Interview Dates Name of the Post Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Ambala Cantonment 03 March 2022 Postgraduate Teacher - History, Economics, Geography, Political Science Trained Graduate Teacher-Social Science Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Ambala Cantonment 04 March 2022 Primary Teacher, Other Art Teacher, Music Teacher Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Ambala Cantonment 03 March 2022 Post Graduate Teacher - Physics, Chemistry, Biology Trained Graduate Teacher - Science Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Ambala Cantonment 04 March 2022 Sports Coach, Yoga Coach, Special Educator Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Ambala Cantonment 03 March 2022 Sports Coach, Yoga Coach, Special Educator Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Ambala Cantonment 04 March 2022 Post Graduate Teacher-Computer Science Other- Computer Instructor, Data Entry Operator Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, Ambala Cantonment 03 March 2022 Post Graduate Teacher Hindi, Trained Graduate Teacher - Hindi, Sanskrit Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, Ambala Cantonment 04 March 2022 Postgraduate English teacher Trained Graduate Teacher-English, Doctor, Nurse, Counselor

KV Ambala Cantt Vacancy Details

Post-Graduate Teacher (English, Hindi, Phsyics, Chemistry,Eco, Commerce, Maths, Bilogy, History, Geography

Trained Graduate Teacher (English, Hindi, SSt, Science, Sankrit, Maths, Arts, WE, P&HE)

PRT

Computer Instructor

Special Educator

Counsellor

Sports Coach,

Medical Doctor

Yoga Teacher

Music/Dance Teacher

Data Entry Operator and Nurse

Eligibility Criteria for KV Ambala Cantt Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) Or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.Ed.) Or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) Or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).CTET Paper-I.

TGT - Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate.) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II.

PGT- Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the conerned subject.

PGT (Computer Sc) - At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India. or B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University or B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University or Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University or `B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject or `C’ Level from `DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Music/Dance Teacher - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50%marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

Doctor - MBBS degree and should be registered with MCI (Medical Council of India).

Nurse - Diploma in Nursing from recognised institution and having Basic Life Support Course (BLS) during last two years.

Yoga Coach - Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognised University and one-year Training in Yoga from a recognised Institute.

Games/Sports Coach -Diploma from NS-NIS/represented in National/State Level Game/Inter University/M.P.Ed and B.P.Ed.

Counsellor - B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) from a recognised college or university and with certificate of Diploma in Guidance and Counselling.

Computer Instructor - B.Ed B.Tech(Computer Sc)/BCA/MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Sc.) M.Sc.(Electronics with Computer Science Component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc(Computer Science) Or Bachelor’s/Master degree in any science subject/Mathematics from recognised university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognised university/Institute Or Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate diploma in Computer application from government recognised university/’O’ level from DOEACC Or Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum “a” level from DOEACC.

Special Educator Essential - Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University. 2) Diploma / Certificate / B.Ed course in Special Education. Desirable: Knowledge of computer application

Data Entry Operator - Graduate and Typing Speed of 45 w.p.m. in English/Hindi.

How to Apply for KV Ambala Cantt Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can send the application along with all self-attested certificates t to the concerned school office in person or by post by 26 February 2022.