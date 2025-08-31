What is the Difference Between Finish and Complete? Check Key Examples

Albert and Darian are working together on a big school project that's due soon. They've spent days gathering research, preparing slides, and practising their presentation.
As they review their work, Darian says, "Finally, we've finished the project!" But Albert shakes his head and replies, "Not yet—we haven't completed it." This leaves Darian confused. Aren't "finish" and "complete" the same thing?
That's where the difference comes in. To "finish" something means to bring it to an end—you can finish reading a book, finish eating dinner, or finish a task.
However, to "complete" something suggests more than just ending; it means making something whole, ensuring that nothing is left out—much like completing a collection, a puzzle, or an assignment with every requirement met.
So, will you help Darian clear up his confusion? In this article, we'll take a look at the difference between "finish" and "complete".
Difference between Finish and Complete
At first glance, "finish" and "complete" seem like they mean the same thing, but they carry slightly different meanings.
- Finish: To bring something to an end, whether or not it's done perfectly or entirely. You can finish a race, finish dinner, or finish writing an essay. It emphasises the act of stopping or ending.
- Complete: To make something whole or ensure that nothing is missing. You complete a form, a collection, or a project when every part of it is finished. It emphasises fullness and wholeness.
So, while everything that is complete is also finished, not everything that is finished is necessarily complete.
|Aspect
|Finish
|Complete
|Meaning
|To bring to an end
|To make whole; nothing missing
|Focus
|Ending a task or action
|Wholeness and fulfilment
|Examples
|Finish dinner, finish reading a book
|Complete a form, complete a puzzle
|Usage
|Everyday tasks, activities
|Tasks requiring totality and all parts
Example Sentences
Using Finish
- I need to finish my homework before dinner.
- She finished the race in record time.
- We finally finished painting the walls.
Using Complete
- Please complete this form before submitting it.
- He completed the project with all the required details.
- She completed the puzzle without missing a single piece.
Notice the difference: You can finish something without doing it perfectly (like finishing a race even if you come last), but to complete something, every part must be done or included.
Quick Summary: Finish vs Complete
Finish = To bring something to an end
- Finish dinner
- Finish reading a book
- Finish homework
Complete = To make something whole, with nothing missing
- Complete a form
- Complete a puzzle
- Complete a project
Tip to Remember:
- Everything complete is also finished.
- However, not everything that is finished is truly complete.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation