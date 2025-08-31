SCO Summit 2025: What Is Xiao He, the Humanoid AI Robot Assisting Media in Tianjin? Check Key Highlights

The SCO Summit 2025 is being held in Tianjin, a major port city in northern China. It will take place from August 31 to September 1, 2025, at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre. This summit is the 25th meeting of the SCO heads of state. The theme is "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move", and 2025 has also been declared the "SCO Year of Sustainable Development". Source: X More than 20 world leaders and the heads of 10 international organisations will attend. Leaders from Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, and others will gather. The summit will feature major agreements, including a 10-year development strategy, the Tianjin Declaration, and documents on security, trade, energy, and culture. President Xi Jinping will chair the summit and host a welcome banquet. What Is Xiao He, the AI Robot Assisting Media at the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin?

Xiao He is a humanoid AI assistant deployed at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, to assist media personnel and enhance communication efficiency. What Is Xiao He? Xiao He is a sophisticated humanoid AI robot introduced at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. It serves as a help desk assistant for media personnel and summit attendees. The robot greets journalists at the press centre, answers their questions, and supports communication tasks throughout the event. What Can Xiao He Do? Xiao He comes equipped with powerful features designed for effective interaction: Multilingual Assistance: It communicates in Chinese, English, and Russian, helping journalists from different countries get the information they need.

Real-Time Information Processing: The robot can process questions instantly, providing swift and accurate responses.

Emotional Awareness: Using emotional recognition algorithms, Xiao He senses human emotions and adapts its responses accordingly.

Adaptive Learning & Rich Knowledge : It learns on the go and draws from an extensive knowledge base to stay accurate and helpful.

Protocol-Compliant and Culturally Neutral: The robot is designed to behave appropriately according to event protocols and avoid cultural biases.

Why Is Xiao He Important? Xiao He plays a crucial role in ensuring the summit runs smoothly for media teams. It provides vital services, including translation, guidance, and real-time support, enabling journalists to perform their duties smoothly in a fast-paced diplomatic environment. Its presence also highlights China's commitment to using advanced AI and robotics at high-profile international events—adding both a functional and futuristic dimension to the summit. What Is the SCO Summit 2025? Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas and… pic.twitter.com/HBYS5lhe9d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025

The SCO Summit 2025 refers to the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is scheduled for August 31 to September 1, 2025, in Tianjin, China, at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre. This summit marks China's fifth time hosting the event and is expected to be the largest in the organisation's history. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, which will bring together leaders from over 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations to chart the SCO's future and promote cooperation under the guiding principles of the “Shanghai Spirit". How Many Members Are In SCO 2025? As of 2025, the SCO includes 10 full member states: China

Russia

India

Pakistan

Iran

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan