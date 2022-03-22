KV NOIDA Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sector 24, NOIDA is conducting interview for PGT, TGT, PRT, Computer Instructor, Dance & Music Teacher, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Staff Nurse and Counsellor. Check Details Here.

KV NOIDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sector 24, NOIDA has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Computer Instructor, Dance & Music Teacher, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Staff Nurse and Counsellor. Eligible candidates can appear for an interview on 24 March 2022.

Interview Details

Interview Date - 24 March 2022

Interview Time - 8 AM Onwards

KV NOIDA Vacancy Details

PGT –English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science

TGT – English, Hindi, Science, Maths, Sanskrit & Social Science.

PRT – Primary Teachers

Computer Instructor

Dance & Music Teacher

Games Sports Coach

Yoga Teacher

Art Education Teacher

Staff Nurse

Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria for KV NOIDA Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years. Two years diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-VI-VIII (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in conerned subjects.

PGT (Computer Science) - At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following; B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or Equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India.OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. ORB.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Games Coaches Instructor for Classical/ Folk/ any other dance - SAI Coaches, NIS/ B. P. Ed/ M. P. Ed/ Diploma or Participation at National/ State level with good track records. Basic Qualification from recognized University / Institute.

Yoga Teacher - Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University. One year Training in Yoga from a recognized Institution.

Counsellor- BA/BSc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counselling. Minimum of One Year Experience in Providing Career/Educational Counselling of students at schools Or Working knowledge and experience in placement Bureaus Or Registration with rehabilitation Council of India as Vocational Counsellor.

Art Education Teacher - Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art. OR Equivalent recognized Degree. Working knowledge of Hindi & English.

Nurse - Minimum Diploma in Nursing

How to Apply for KV NOIDA Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates may download the registration form from school's website and may bring its filled copy along with original documents/Certificates along with attested photocopies and 02 passport size photographs at the school on 24 March 2022 at 8 AM.

KV NOIDA Notification Download

KV NOIDA Application Download