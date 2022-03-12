KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teacher and Other Posts in Kanpur

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) , Chakeri, Kanpur has invited online applications for the post of PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counsellor, Doctor, Nurse, Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga), and Computer Instructor. The eligible candidates scan required to submit the application on or before 22 March 2022

Candidates are requested to submit the below Google Form without fail on or before the interview.

KV UP Application Link

KV UP Notification Link

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 22 March 2022

Interview and Exam Dates

Post Name Interview Date Time TGT 28 March 2022 08.00 AM PRT Exam Date 28 March 2022 09.00 AM PGT 28 March 2022 09.00 AM Counsellor 28 March 2022 10.00 PM PRT Interview Date 28 March 2022 12:30 PM Doctor and Nurse 29 March 2022 08.00 AM Computer Instructor Exam Date 29 March 2022 09.00 AM Sports Coach 29 March 2022 09.00 AM Yoga Teacher 29 March 2022 10.00 AM Computer Instructor Interview Date 29 March 2022 12:30 PM

KV UP Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science

Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi

Primary Teacher

Educational Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Doctor

Nurse

Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

KV UP Teacher Eligibility Conditions 2022

PGT - Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Political Science. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English medium.

TGT - Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. (Hindi as a subject in all the three years). B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium. Primary Teacher

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent.Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET, Paper- I for classes I to V) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English medium.

Doctor - Minimum MBBS & Registered with MCI

Nurse - Minimum Diploma in Nursing from recognized institution

Counsellor - B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Vocational Instructor (Yoga) - Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University with 50% marks and One-year training in yoga from a recognized Institution

Sports Coach - Diploma from NS–NIS/represented in National/State level Game/Inter university OR any equivalent coaching experience of recognized institution. Candidates having above qualification and B. P. Ed/ M. P. Ed may be preferred.

Computer Instructor - B.E/ B Tech (Computer Science) / B.C.A / M.C.A/M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component) /M.Sc. (IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science) OR Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject / Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / institute OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘ A’ level from DOEACC.

How to Apply for KV UP Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates may download the application form from the school website https://no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and send the same duly filled in (hardcopy) with self-attested copies of Experience Certificate, Marks Sheets, Degrees, Diploma etc (from High School onwards) through Speed post/Registered post/ By hand to THE PRINCIPAL KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO.1, N-4 AREA, AIR FORCE STATION, CHAKERI, KANPUR -208008