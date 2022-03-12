KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teacher and Other Posts in Kanpur

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) , Chakeri, Kanpur has invited online applications for the post of PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counsellor, Doctor, Nurse, Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga), and Computer Instructor. The eligible candidates scan required to submit the application on or before 22 March 2022
Candidates are requested to submit the below Google Form without fail on or before the interview.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 22 March 2022
Interview and Exam Dates
|Post Name
|Interview Date
|Time
|TGT
|28 March 2022
|08.00 AM
|PRT Exam Date
|28 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|PGT
|28 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Counsellor
|28 March 2022
|10.00 PM
|PRT Interview Date
|28 March 2022
|12:30 PM
|Doctor and Nurse
|29 March 2022
|08.00 AM
|Computer Instructor Exam Date
|29 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Sports Coach
|29 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Yoga Teacher
|29 March 2022
|10.00 AM
|Computer Instructor Interview Date
|29 March 2022
|12:30 PM
KV UP Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science
- Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi
- Primary Teacher
- Educational Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Doctor
- Nurse
- Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)
KV UP Teacher Eligibility Conditions 2022
- PGT - Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Political Science. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English medium.
- TGT - Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. (Hindi as a subject in all the three years). B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium. Primary Teacher
- PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent.Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET, Paper- I for classes I to V) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English medium.
- Doctor - Minimum MBBS & Registered with MCI
- Nurse - Minimum Diploma in Nursing from recognized institution
- Counsellor - B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling.
- Vocational Instructor (Yoga) - Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University with 50% marks and One-year training in yoga from a recognized Institution
- Sports Coach - Diploma from NS–NIS/represented in National/State level Game/Inter university OR any equivalent coaching experience of recognized institution. Candidates having above qualification and B. P. Ed/ M. P. Ed may be preferred.
- Computer Instructor - B.E/ B Tech (Computer Science) / B.C.A / M.C.A/M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component) /M.Sc. (IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science) OR Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject / Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / institute OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘ A’ level from DOEACC.
How to Apply for KV UP Recruitment 2022 ?
The eligible candidates may download the application form from the school website https://no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and send the same duly filled in (hardcopy) with self-attested copies of Experience Certificate, Marks Sheets, Degrees, Diploma etc (from High School onwards) through Speed post/Registered post/ By hand to THE PRINCIPAL KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO.1, N-4 AREA, AIR FORCE STATION, CHAKERI, KANPUR -208008