KV Delhi Region Recruitment 2022: Interview at Gurgaon, Dwarka, Rohini and Other Locations

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Delhi Region is is hiring PGTs, TGTs and PRTs, Doctors, Nurses, Counsellors, Coaches (for different games), Art and Craft Instructors, Special Educators, Computer Instructors and Music Coach. Check Interview Date, Time, Venue, Post Details, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

KV Delhi Region Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Delhi Region is inviting applications to fill the vacancies of PGTs, TGTs and PRTs and for Other Posts such as Doctors, Nurses, Counsellors, Coaches (for different games), Art and Craft Instructors, Special Educators, Computer Instructors and Music Coach.

The interview shall be conducted on 28, 29, and 30 March across Delhi at seven clusters of KVS Delhi including KV Delhi Cant, KV AGCR Colony, KV Pitampura, KV Vikaspui,KV Gole Market, KV Dwarka and KV Rohini.

Registration is essential to appear in the interview and it will be from 08:30 AM to 10:30 am only at all venues.The interview will be conducted at 10:30 AM.

KV Delhi Notification

KV Delhi Interview Date and Time

Post Name Date of Interview Venues of Interview PGTs:(Sociology, Food Production & Tourism, Bio- Technology) 28 March 2022 (Monday) 1. Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Delhi Cantt. Near APS Colony, Gurgaon Road, NH 8, New Delhi -110010, website:- https://no2delhicanttkvs.ac.in, Phone No.: 011 -25687641 2. Kendriya Vidyalaya TP Block, Pitampura , Delhi- 110034, Website:- https://pitampura. kvs.ac.in, Phone No.: 011 -27325256 PGTs :- (Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Commerce, Political Science, History , Geography, Economics) TGTs :- (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science , Maths, Social Science,) 28 March 2022 (Monday) 1. Kendriya Vidyalaya AGCR Colony. Delhi • 110092 Websitehttps://agcrcolony.kvs.nc.in, Phone No.-011-22374384 2.Kendriya Vidyalaya TP Block, Pitampura , Delhi-110034 Website:- https://pitampura.kvs.ac.in, Phone No.: 011 -27325256 3. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri, Village- Hastsal, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi -110059 Website:- https://vikaspuri.kvs.ac.ln, Phone No.: 011-25352668 4. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gole Market (Behind RML Hospital), Udyan Marg, New Delhi 110001 Website:- https://golemariket.kvs.ac.in .Phone No. :011-23343374 5. Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Delhi Cantt. Near APS Colony, Gurgaon Road, NH 8, New Delhi -110010. website:- https://no2delhlcantt.kvs.ac.in, Phone No.: 011 -25687641 6. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector-5, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075 Website:- https://dwarkasec5.kvs.ac.in Phone No.: 011 -20892161 7 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector-8, Rohini, Delhi – 110085 Website:- https://rohinisec8.kvs.ac.in, Phone No.: 011-27944923 Computer Instructor PGT Computer Science(8.30 AM to 10:30 AM)(The list of registered candidates and the date of interview will be announced on 28.03.2022 at 11AM) 28 March 2022 (Monday) (Venues of Interview are the same as in SI. No. 2) PRT’s 29 March 2022 (Tuesday) (Venues of Interview are the same as in SI. No. 2) Doctor, Nurse, Counsellor, Special-educator, Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Arts & Crafts Instructor, PRT (Music), Music Coach, TGT (P&HE, WET) & Librarian 30 March 2022 (Wednesday) (Venues of Interview are the same as in SI. No. 2)

KV Delhi Teacher Salary

PGT- Rs. 27,500 per month

TGT- Rs. 26,250 per month

PRT - Rs. 21,250 per month

Computer Instructor (VI to X Classes)- Rs.26,250 per month

Computer Instructor (III to V classes)- Rs. 21,250 per month

Sports Coach (for Primary Classes) - Rs. 21,250 per month

Sports Coach (for Secondary / Senior Secondary Classes) - Rs. 26,250 per month

Art & Craft Instructor (For Primary Classes) - Rs. 21,250 per month Art & Craft Instructor (for Secondary / Senior Secondary Classes) - Rs. 26,250 per month

Special Educator- Rs. 21,250 per month

Counsellor- Rs.26,250 per month

Music Coach - Rs. 21,250 per month

TGT (P&HE) - Rs.26,250 per month

TGT (WET) - Rs. 26,250 per month

TGT YOGA - Rs. 26,250 per month

Librarian - Rs. 26,250 per month

DOCTOR - Rs. 1000 per working day

NURSE - Rs.750 per working day

KV Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For PGTs - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects.

For PGT (Computer Science)- At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following; B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

TGT - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent ) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent ) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education ) b) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper I conducted by the Govt.

Candidates can check the qualification for other posts in the PDF link given below:

KV Teacher Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

How to Apply for KV Delhi Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates will be required to appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time. Self-attested photocopies of the educational qualifications and experience certificates should be submitted with the application.