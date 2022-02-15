KV RK Puram Recruitment 2022: Interview for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram, Delhi is conducting the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGTs, PRTs, Computer Instructor, DEO, Sports Teacher, Educational Counsellor, Arts and Crafts Teacher, Music Teacher, Dance, Nurse, Yoga Teacher and Special Educator.

For TGT, PGT, DEO and Computer Instructor - 24 Feb 2022 from 8 AM to 11 AM

For PRT - 25 Feb 2022 from 8 AM to 11 AM

For Others - 26 Feb 2022 from 8 AM to 11 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya RK Puram Vacancy Details

PGT - Hindi, English, Maths, History,, Eco, Pol Science, Computer Science, Sanskrit

TGTs - Hindi, English, Maths, S.St, Sankrit

PRTs

Special Educator

Educational Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Yoga Teacher

Sports Coach

Arts and Crafts Teacher

Sports Teacher

Music Teacher

DEO

Nurse

Eligibility Criteria for KV RK Puram PRT, TGT and PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Primary Teacher - Minimum Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. DIET/JBT/B.Ed. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media. m

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya RK Puram Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date and time.