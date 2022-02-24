KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022 for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Walk in Interview

Kendriya Vidyalaya has published the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT on a contractual or Part-Time Basis for Academic Session 2022–23 on dehraduncantt.kvs.ac.in

KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has published the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT on a contractual or Part-Time Basis for Academic Session 2022–23 on dehraduncantt.kvs.ac.in. Candidates can appear for interviews on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022.

KV Dehradun Recruitment Notification

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Interview Date and Venue

PGT: Physics, Chemistry,Maths, TGT: Maths - 14 March 2022

Sports Coach, Dance/ Music Instructor - 15 March 2022

Yoga Teacher - 14 March 2022

PGT: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English - 15 March 2022

TGT : English - 15 March 2022

PGT: Biology and Hindi TGT: Science and Hindi- 15 March 2022

PGT: Computer Science, Computer Instructor, Doctor, Nurse, Counselor - 16 March 2022

PGT: History, Geography, Political Science, TGT: Social Studies - 15 March

PRT - 16 March 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Vacancy Details

PGT

TGTs

PRTs

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date and time.