KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022 for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Walk in Interview

Kendriya Vidyalaya has published the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT on a contractual or Part-Time Basis for Academic Session 2022–23  on dehraduncantt.kvs.ac.in

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 00:21 IST
KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has published the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT on a contractual or Part-Time Basis for Academic Session 2022–23 on dehraduncantt.kvs.ac.in. Candidates can appear for interviews on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Interview Date and Venue

  • PGT: Physics, Chemistry,Maths, TGT: Maths - 14 March 2022
  • Sports Coach, Dance/ Music Instructor - 15 March 2022
  • Yoga Teacher - 14 March 2022
  • PGT: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English - 15 March 2022
  • TGT : English - 15 March 2022
  • PGT: Biology and Hindi TGT: Science and Hindi- 15 March 2022
  • PGT: Computer Science, Computer Instructor, Doctor, Nurse, Counselor - 16 March 2022
  • PGT: History, Geography, Political Science, TGT: Social Studies - 15 March
  • PRT - 16 March 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Vacancy Details

  • PGT
  • TGTs
  • PRTs

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date and time.

