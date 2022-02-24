KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022 for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Walk in Interview

KV Dehradun Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has published the notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT on a contractual or Part-Time Basis for Academic Session 2022–23 on dehraduncantt.kvs.ac.in. Candidates can appear for interviews on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022.
KV Dehradun Recruitment Notification
Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Interview Date and Venue
- PGT: Physics, Chemistry,Maths, TGT: Maths - 14 March 2022
- Sports Coach, Dance/ Music Instructor - 15 March 2022
- Yoga Teacher - 14 March 2022
- PGT: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English - 15 March 2022
- TGT : English - 15 March 2022
- PGT: Biology and Hindi TGT: Science and Hindi- 15 March 2022
- PGT: Computer Science, Computer Instructor, Doctor, Nurse, Counselor - 16 March 2022
- PGT: History, Geography, Political Science, TGT: Social Studies - 15 March
- PRT - 16 March 2022
Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Vacancy Details
- PGT
- TGTs
- PRTs
How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Dehradun Recruitment 2022 ?
The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date and time.