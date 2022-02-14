KV Delhi Recruitment 2022 for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts, Download Notification Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, Delhi is conducting interview for the post of PGT, TGTs, PRTs and Other Posts. Check Details Here.

KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, Delhi is conducting interview for the post of PGT, TGTs, PRTs, Special Educator, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Yoga Teacher, Sports Coach, Arts and Crafts Teacher, Music Teacher, Band Master, Doctor and Nurse on 22 February 2022 from From 8 AM to 11 AM.

The recruitment is being done on a contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates who possess the required qualification can appear for the interview.

KV Delhi Notification

Kendriya Vidyalaya Date and Venue

Interview Date - 22 February 2022 From 8 AM to 11 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Vacancy Details

PGT

TGTs

PRTs

Special Educator

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Yoga Teacher

Sports Coach

Arts and Crafts Teacher

Music Teacher

Band Master

Doctor

Nurse

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT and PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Primary Teacher - Minimum Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. DIET/JBT/B.Ed. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media. m

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects.

Computer Instructor (TGT and Primary) - BE(Comp Sc)/ B.Tech (Comp Sc)/ BCA/MCA/M.Sc (Comp Sc or Electronics with Comp Sc Component)/M.Sc(IT)/ B.Sc (Comp Sc) OR Graduate with Science + PGDCA from recognized university/ institute OR PG Degree + PGDCA/ ‘O’ level from DOEACC or ‘A’ level from DOEACC

Counselor - M.A/M.Sc/(Psycho) from a recognized college or university + regular one-year post-graduate diploma in Guidance & counseling Or M.A. /M.Sc./M.Com with B.Ed./M.Ed. qualification + regular one year post-graduate diploma in Guidance & counselling

Sports Coach- B.PEd /Diploma from Laxmi Bai College of Physical Education or equivalent Qualification.

Nurse – Matriculation - Diploma in Nursing. General Nursing / B.Sc (Nursing)

Doctor - Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council

Instructor- Art & Craft/Music/Dance Professional Degree/ Diploma in subject concerned.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date and time.