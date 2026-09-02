Maharashtra Government Removes the 7-Decade Hindi Test Rule for Government Employees, Reasons Explained

In a major administrative decision, the Maharashtra government has permanently removed the mandatory Hindi proficiency test for all gazetted and non-gazetted state employees. The proficiency test, which had been in effect for over seven decades, has now been officially scrapped following a Government Resolution (GR) which was issued by the state administration. This new policy change marks the end of a system that was started in 1951, and has reshaped language requirements for state civil servants and also brings the official policies in line with the current administrative practices.

Why Has Maharashtra Government Removed the Mandatory Hindi Exam?

The main reason behind removing the exam is its lack of practical use in the day-to-day administrative operations of the employees. As per the government’s official resolution, Marathi language serves as the primary language for internal state functions, while external official communications with the Central Government and other states are conducted in English.