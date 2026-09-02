Maharashtra Government Removes the 7-Decade Hindi Test Rule for Government Employees, Reasons Explained
Maharashtra has removed the 70-year-old rule of a compulsory Hindi proficiency test for state government employees. Discover why the test was cancelled and what happens next.
Key Points
- Maharashtra government permanently removed the mandatory Hindi proficiency test for state employees.
- The mandatory Hindi proficiency test, in effect since 1951, has been scrapped.
- The decision, via GR, cites lack of practical use and streamlines compliance for employees.
In a major administrative decision, the Maharashtra government has permanently removed the mandatory Hindi proficiency test for all gazetted and non-gazetted state employees. The proficiency test, which had been in effect for over seven decades, has now been officially scrapped following a Government Resolution (GR) which was issued by the state administration. This new policy change marks the end of a system that was started in 1951, and has reshaped language requirements for state civil servants and also brings the official policies in line with the current administrative practices.
Why Has Maharashtra Government Removed the Mandatory Hindi Exam?
The main reason behind removing the exam is its lack of practical use in the day-to-day administrative operations of the employees. As per the government’s official resolution, Marathi language serves as the primary language for internal state functions, while external official communications with the Central Government and other states are conducted in English.
The Government Resolution has also highlighted that forcing state government employees to take a Hindi test served very little purpose under the Maharashtra Official Languages Act. Because the practical use of the Hindi language in the state departments was negligible, the government decided that continuing with the Hindi proficiency test was unnecessary.
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What is the History of the 1951 Hindi Proficiency Test?
The rule for the Hindi Proficiency Test was first introduced by the former Bombay government through an administrative order in 1951. These rules were designed under the framework of Articles 343 and 345 of the Indian Constitution, and the aim was to make sure that civil servants had adequate Hindi proficiency for inter-state and Union correspondence. Some key historical features of the rules are as follows:-
- 1951:- The initial rule required employees to clear the exam within three years of joining the service to avoid the withholding of annual salary increments.
- 1976:- A revised Government Resolution formally solidified the exam as an important requirement for all state staff.
- Over time, these rules allowed exemptions for staff who studied Hindi in school, native Hindi speakers, technical personnel, and employees over 45 years of age.
What Does This Decision Mean for State Government Employees?
With this latest Government Resolution, all the previous circulars, orders, and resolutions regarding the mandatory Hindi testing are now rendered null and void. For the present and aspiring Maharashtra government employees, this change simplifies the post-appointment compliance requirements. Officers will no longer face the administrative blockades or delayed increments linked to the language test, allowing the administration to streamline its focus on Marathi-based governance and public service delivery.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.