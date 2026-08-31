Maharashtra Government Approves Recruitment of 5012 Assistant Professor Posts, CCTV Will Be Mandatory For Interviews
Maharashtra government approves 5012 assistant professor posts in aided colleges. Learn about new recruitment rules, UGC criteria, and CCTV interview guidelines.
Key Points
- Maharashtra approves 5012 assistant professor posts for non-aided colleges.
- Mandatory CCTV recording for all interview rounds to ensure transparency.
- Hiring drive based on workloads calculated up to October 2025.
In a major relief for job seekers in the higher education sector, the Maharashtra government has approved the recruitment of 5012 assistant professor posts. This decision applies to all the non-aided senior colleges across the state. The Higher and Technical Education Department issued an official Government Resolution (GR) to confirm the news. The hiring drive aims to fill long-standing faculty vacancies based on student numbers and teaching workloads calculated up to October 2025. It will help the public universities and colleges run their academic sessions smoothly.
Strict Transparency Rules and Mandatory CCTV Recording
To make sure that there is complete transparency and fairness, the state government has also introduced strict guidelines for the selection process. The most important is that there will be mandatory CCTV recording of all the interview rounds. Under these new rules, the following steps will be followed:-
- Colleges must record the full interview process on camera.
- The footage must be kept safe as a confidential document for at least one year from the interview date.
- If a candidate files a complaint, court case, or legal objection, the college cannot delete the recording until the issue is fully resolved.
These steps aim to reduce corruption and give every eligible candidate a fair chance at the recruitment process.
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Application Process, UGC Criteria & Reservation Rules
Colleges cannot release hiring notices independently. They will have to first get approval from their affiliated university before publishing recruitment notices. To make sure everyone gets a chance to apply, colleges must advertise these vacancies in both a national daily and a state-level newspaper. Candidates can submit their applications online or offline depending on the instructions given by the college. Shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on the eligibility criteria set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
In addition, the colleges will have to comply with the state social and parallel reservation policies. To maintain clear communication, institutions must publish their shortlisting criteria and the list of shortlisted candidates on their official websites. This recruitment drive is expected to improve the quality of higher education in Maharashtra while making hiring transparent and accountable. Interested candidates should regularly check the official university website and state newspapers for detailed notifications.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.