Maharashtra Government Approves Recruitment of 5012 Assistant Professor Posts, CCTV Will Be Mandatory For Interviews

In a major relief for job seekers in the higher education sector, the Maharashtra government has approved the recruitment of 5012 assistant professor posts. This decision applies to all the non-aided senior colleges across the state. The Higher and Technical Education Department issued an official Government Resolution (GR) to confirm the news. The hiring drive aims to fill long-standing faculty vacancies based on student numbers and teaching workloads calculated up to October 2025. It will help the public universities and colleges run their academic sessions smoothly.

Strict Transparency Rules and Mandatory CCTV Recording

To make sure that there is complete transparency and fairness, the state government has also introduced strict guidelines for the selection process. The most important is that there will be mandatory CCTV recording of all the interview rounds. Under these new rules, the following steps will be followed:-