Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the Round 1 cutoff for admission to state quota seats across different medical colleges. The article offers top 15 colleges in Maharashtra accepting MBBS admission under state quota. Check expected Round 2 closing ranks along with official Round 1 cutoff to determine seat options for medical degree.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra state counselling for Round 1 admission has begun and is scheduled to be completed by September 4, 2026. Meanwhile candidates can find top 15 Colleges Round 2 closing ranks to estimate admission possibilities at high yielding medical colleges across the state. The list includes colleges like Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Grant Medical College etc. The expected closing ranks stands between 1797 to 20761 for the listed colleges. Candidates who come under this range or looking for seat upgrade can check the expected Round 2 closing ranks provided below. Alongside, check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks to analyse and predict the seat competition.
Check: Grant Medical College Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Closing Ranks
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights
Admission in state quota has opened for candidates aiming to enroll in medical colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the NEET UG 2026 result, local candidates can leverage 85% reservation in any of the top medical colleges. The counselling is conducted and managed by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, and Round 2 cutoff is expected to be released after the completion of Round 1 admission. Find related details from the table shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.
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Round 1 Release Date
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August 30, 2026
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Reporting Last Date
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September 4, 2026 (closing at 5:30 PM)
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Official Website
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medical2026.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The list offers 15 medical colleges offering MBBS admission under state quota. From the table shared below candidates can find expected Round 2 closing ranks for open category candidates across colleges like Seth GS Medical College Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College etc. Among the list of medical colleges,Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai offers the most competitive entry to MBBS seat with closing rank expected to stand between 1797 to 2693. Check the complete details provided in the table below.
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College
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Category
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2026 Expected R2
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Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
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Open
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1797 - 2693
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Mumbai
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Open
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4887 - 6041
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Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, Pune
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Open
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5365 - 7281
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Grant Medical College (Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals), Mumbai
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Open
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6377 - 7853
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Topiwala National Medical College & B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai
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Open
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7035 - 8367
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HBT & COOPER MC JUHU, MUMBAI
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Open
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8347 - 10231
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Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Andheri, Mumbai
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Open
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8799 - 10147
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Government Medical College & Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, Mumbai
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Open
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9477 - 11183
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Rajiv Gandhi Medical College & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalva, Thane
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Open
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10323 - 12467
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Government Medical College, Nagpur
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Open
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10503 - 12691
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Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad)
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Open
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13035 - 15173
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Government Medical College, Baramati
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Open
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13241 - 15487
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Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur
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Open
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14707 - 16493
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Government Medical College, Kolhapur
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Open
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16695 - 19083
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Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur
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Open
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18435 - 20761
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Open category candidates can check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks provided below. The Seth GS Medical College, MumbaiSeth GS Medical College, Mumbai remains the most competitive seats, with opening rank standing at 14 and closing at 1796.
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College-Name
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Category
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Opening
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Closing
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GSMC MUMBAI
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Open
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14
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1796
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Tilak MC MUMBAI
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Open
|
2039
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4886
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BJMC PUNE
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Open
|
559
|
5364
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GMC MUMBAI
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Open
|
1431
|
6376
|
Nair MC MUMBAI
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Open
|
2518
|
7034
|
HBT & COOPER MC JUHU, MUMBAI
|
Open
|
5484
|
8345
|
ESIC MC ANDHERI MUMBAI
|
Open
|
8598
|
8798
|
GMC & GT HOSP MUMBAI
|
Open
|
8697
|
9476
|
RGMC KALVA THANE
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Open
|
8832
|
10322
|
GMC NAGPUR
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Open
|
6558
|
10502
|
GMC CH. SAMBHAJINAGAR
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Open
|
3689
|
13034
|
GMC BARAMATI
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Open
|
10465
|
13239
|
IGMC NAGPUR
|
Open
|
11441
|
14705
|
GMC KOLHAPUR
|
Open
|
11350
|
16694
|
V M MC SOLAPUR
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Open
|
12173
|
18434
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.