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Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 18:22 IST

Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the Round 1 cutoff for admission to state quota seats across different medical colleges. The article offers top 15 colleges in Maharashtra accepting MBBS admission under state quota. Check expected Round 2 closing ranks along with official Round 1 cutoff to determine seat options for medical degree.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra state counselling for Round 1 admission has begun and is scheduled to be completed by September 4, 2026. Meanwhile candidates can find top 15 Colleges Round 2 closing ranks to estimate admission possibilities at high yielding medical colleges across the state. The list includes colleges like Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Grant Medical College etc. The expected closing ranks stands between 1797 to 20761 for the listed colleges. Candidates who come under this range or looking for seat upgrade can check the expected Round 2 closing ranks provided below. Alongside, check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks to analyse and predict the seat competition. 

Check: Grant Medical College Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights 

Admission in state quota has opened for candidates aiming to enroll in medical colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the NEET UG 2026 result, local candidates can leverage 85% reservation in any of the top medical colleges. The counselling is conducted and managed by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, and Round 2 cutoff is expected to be released after the completion of Round 1 admission. Find related details from the table shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body 

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Round 1 Release Date

August 30, 2026

Reporting Last Date 

September 4, 2026 (closing at 5:30 PM)

Official Website 

medical2026.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The list offers 15 medical colleges offering MBBS admission under state quota. From the table shared below candidates can find expected Round 2 closing ranks for open category candidates across colleges like Seth GS Medical College Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College etc. Among the list of medical colleges,Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai offers the most competitive entry to MBBS seat with closing rank expected to stand between 1797 to 2693. Check the complete details provided in the table below. 

College

Category

2026 Expected R2

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

Open

1797 - 2693

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Mumbai 

Open

4887 - 6041

Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, Pune

Open

5365 - 7281

Grant Medical College (Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals), Mumbai

Open

6377 - 7853

Topiwala National Medical College & B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai

Open

7035 - 8367

HBT & COOPER MC JUHU, MUMBAI

Open

8347 - 10231

Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Andheri, Mumbai

Open

8799 - 10147

Government Medical College & Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, Mumbai

Open

9477 - 11183

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalva, Thane

Open

10323 - 12467

Government Medical College, Nagpur

Open

10503 - 12691

Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad)

Open

13035 - 15173

Government Medical College, Baramati

Open

13241 - 15487

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur

Open

14707 - 16493

Government Medical College, Kolhapur

Open

16695 - 19083

Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur

Open

18435 - 20761

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Open category candidates can check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks provided below. The Seth GS Medical College, MumbaiSeth GS Medical College, Mumbai remains the most competitive seats, with opening rank standing at 14 and closing at 1796. 

College-Name

Category

Opening

Closing

GSMC MUMBAI

Open

14

1796

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Open

2039

4886

BJMC PUNE

Open

559

5364

GMC MUMBAI

Open

1431

6376

Nair MC MUMBAI

Open

2518

7034

HBT & COOPER MC JUHU, MUMBAI

Open

5484

8345

ESIC MC ANDHERI MUMBAI

Open

8598

8798

GMC & GT HOSP MUMBAI

Open

8697

9476

RGMC KALVA THANE

Open

8832

10322

GMC NAGPUR

Open

6558

10502

GMC CH. SAMBHAJINAGAR

Open

3689

13034

GMC BARAMATI

Open

10465

13239

IGMC NAGPUR

Open

11441

14705

GMC KOLHAPUR

Open

11350

16694

V M MC SOLAPUR

Open

12173

18434

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 18:22 IST

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