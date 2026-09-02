Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra state counselling for Round 1 admission has begun and is scheduled to be completed by September 4, 2026. Meanwhile candidates can find top 15 Colleges Round 2 closing ranks to estimate admission possibilities at high yielding medical colleges across the state. The list includes colleges like Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Grant Medical College etc. The expected closing ranks stands between 1797 to 20761 for the listed colleges. Candidates who come under this range or looking for seat upgrade can check the expected Round 2 closing ranks provided below. Alongside, check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 closing ranks to analyse and predict the seat competition. Check: Grant Medical College Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra State Counselling Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights Admission in state quota has opened for candidates aiming to enroll in medical colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the NEET UG 2026 result, local candidates can leverage 85% reservation in any of the top medical colleges. The counselling is conducted and managed by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, and Round 2 cutoff is expected to be released after the completion of Round 1 admission. Find related details from the table shared below. Particulars Description Conducting Body Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Round 1 Release Date August 30, 2026 Reporting Last Date September 4, 2026 (closing at 5:30 PM) Official Website medical2026.mahacet.org Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

The list offers 15 medical colleges offering MBBS admission under state quota. From the table shared below candidates can find expected Round 2 closing ranks for open category candidates across colleges like Seth GS Medical College Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College etc. Among the list of medical colleges,Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai offers the most competitive entry to MBBS seat with closing rank expected to stand between 1797 to 2693. Check the complete details provided in the table below. College Category 2026 Expected R2 Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai Open 1797 - 2693 Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Mumbai Open 4887 - 6041 Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, Pune Open 5365 - 7281 Grant Medical College (Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals), Mumbai Open 6377 - 7853 Topiwala National Medical College & B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai Open 7035 - 8367 HBT & COOPER MC JUHU, MUMBAI Open 8347 - 10231 Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Andheri, Mumbai Open 8799 - 10147 Government Medical College & Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, Mumbai Open 9477 - 11183 Rajiv Gandhi Medical College & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalva, Thane Open 10323 - 12467 Government Medical College, Nagpur Open 10503 - 12691 Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) Open 13035 - 15173 Government Medical College, Baramati Open 13241 - 15487 Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur Open 14707 - 16493 Government Medical College, Kolhapur Open 16695 - 19083 Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur Open 18435 - 20761