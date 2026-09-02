Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: West Bengal State-Counselling Closing Ranks
Check Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks along with previous year ranks to analyze the seat options under state-quota.
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Durgapur, West Bengal is a private college, offering approximately 150 MBBS seats. While admission to All India Quota for Round 1 is completed, candidates from state regions can appear for first round enrollment in medical colleges across the state. However candidates must have qualified for NEET UG 2026 exam and hold permanent residency in West Bengal to be eligible for 85% state quota for MBBS seats.
The expected closing rank for Round 1 admission stands at 58471 to 63793 range. Based on the expected ranks, accumulated through previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate seat options at the Ramkrishna medical college. The tables provided below include expected and previous year closing ranks to help determine the admission possibilities.
Also check: Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: State-Counselling Closing Ranks
WB NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights
The state quota admission for medical colleges in West Bengal is managed by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC). A state based counseling body ensures the seat allocation in medical colleges across the state through 4 rounds in total. Two rounds cover the major enrollment while Round 3 and 4 are for Mop-up Round and stray vacancy round.
Candidates can find relevant details for admission to MBBS seats under West Bengal NEET UG 2026 and factors leading to seat allocation provided below.
|
Parameter
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (Admission and eCounselling Services)
|
Counselling Phase
|
Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round (Round 3) and Stray Vacancy Round
|
Seat Allocation Basis
|
Based on different factors:
1. Candidate's NEET UG Rank,
2. Reservation Category,
3. College/course preferences,
4. Domicile status, and
5. overall seat availability
|
Official Website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
SRIMS Cutoff 2026: Expected and Previous Year Closing Ranks
The table offers year-wise and expected closing ranks to determine admission options for different categories. During Round 1 the expected seat allocation closing ranks will range from 58471 to 63793 for general category. Candidates can find previous year ranks for the year 2024 and 2025 shared below.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
2024 CR
|
2025 CR
|
Expected R1 2026
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
General
|
59334
|
60943
|
58471 - 63793
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
SC
|
214041
|
220881
|
211573 - 231791
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
ST
|
1125726
|
975467
|
927319 - 1048573
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
EWS
|
209452
|
182829
|
173571 - 194793
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
OBC A
|
65244
|
81073
|
75891 - 85673
|
Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|
OBC B
|
89025
|
74792
|
71471 - 79993
Factors Affecting Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026
Here are listed factors that may affect Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences cutoff ranks:
1. Exam Difficulty: If the exam paper was difficult, it will affect the competition resulting in low scores. However if the paper was easy the cutoffs may push to higher ranks.
2. Number of Applicants: Admission to SRIMS depends on the total number of candidates appearing and also qualifying for the NEET UG exam. The more applicants, the higher the competition.
3. Categories and Quota Reservation: The cutoff ranks may vary depending on whether the candidate is applying through state or All India quota, while also category-wise distribution also impacts the cutoffs.
4. Seat Capacity: The number of medical seats available at the college decides the closing ranks for admission to each round.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.