Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: West Bengal State-Counselling Closing Ranks

Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Durgapur, West Bengal is a private college, offering approximately 150 MBBS seats. While admission to All India Quota for Round 1 is completed, candidates from state regions can appear for first round enrollment in medical colleges across the state. However candidates must have qualified for NEET UG 2026 exam and hold permanent residency in West Bengal to be eligible for 85% state quota for MBBS seats. The expected closing rank for Round 1 admission stands at 58471 to 63793 range. Based on the expected ranks, accumulated through previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate seat options at the Ramkrishna medical college. The tables provided below include expected and previous year closing ranks to help determine the admission possibilities.

Also check: Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: State-Counselling Closing Ranks WB NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights The state quota admission for medical colleges in West Bengal is managed by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC). A state based counseling body ensures the seat allocation in medical colleges across the state through 4 rounds in total. Two rounds cover the major enrollment while Round 3 and 4 are for Mop-up Round and stray vacancy round. Candidates can find relevant details for admission to MBBS seats under West Bengal NEET UG 2026 and factors leading to seat allocation provided below. Parameter Exam Details Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) Conducting Body West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (Admission and eCounselling Services) Counselling Phase Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round (Round 3) and Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allocation Basis Based on different factors: 1. Candidate's NEET UG Rank, 2. Reservation Category, 3. College/course preferences, 4. Domicile status, and 5. overall seat availability Official Website wbmcc.nic.in

SRIMS Cutoff 2026: Expected and Previous Year Closing Ranks The table offers year-wise and expected closing ranks to determine admission options for different categories. During Round 1 the expected seat allocation closing ranks will range from 58471 to 63793 for general category. Candidates can find previous year ranks for the year 2024 and 2025 shared below. College Name Candidate Category 2024 CR 2025 CR Expected R1 2026 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences General 59334 60943 58471 - 63793 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences SC 214041 220881 211573 - 231791 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences ST 1125726 975467 927319 - 1048573 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences EWS 209452 182829 173571 - 194793 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences OBC A 65244 81073 75891 - 85673 Shri Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences OBC B 89025 74792 71471 - 79993