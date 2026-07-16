MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 492 Registrar, Demonstrator, & Resident Physician Posts, Check Direct Link Here
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 starts the online application today, 16 July 2026, for a total of 492 Registrar, Demonstrator, and Resident Physician posts. Interested candidates must complete their application form online through the official website of the Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam, nhm.assam.gov.in.
Key Points
- MHRB Assam announced 492 posts for Registrar, Demonstrator, and Resident Physician.
- Online applications for these posts are open from July 16 to July 28, 2026.
- Candidates with MD, MS, DNB, or MDS qualifications are eligible to apply.
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026: The Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam, has released a recruitment notification for a total of 492 posts, including Registrar, Demonstrator, Resident Physician, and other similar posts in Government Medical College hospitals under the Medical Education & Research Department. Candidates can apply online from July 16 to 28, 2026, through the official website of the National Health Mission, Government of Assam, nhm.assam.gov.in. Candidates with MD, MS, DNB, or MDS qualifications can apply for these posts.
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Medical and Health Recruitment Board has started the online application process for 492 posts, including Registrar, Demonstrator, and Resident Physician starts today, July 16, 2026. Interested candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 28, 2026. Candidates can also check the detailed notification to know more about eligibility and other details.
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MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026
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MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
MHRB Assam Recruitment Highlights
Candidates can check the information about MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam
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Post Name
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Registrar, Demonstrator, Resident Physician, and other posts
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Total Vacancies
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492 posts
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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16 July - 28 July, 2026
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Qualification
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Post Graduate Qualification (MS/MD/DNB/MDS)
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Age Limit
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21-45 years
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Job Location
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Govt Medical College Hospitals, Assam
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Job Location
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nhm.assam.gov.in
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria given below to apply for the Recruitment 2026:
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a postgraduate qualification in MD, MS, DNB, or MDS from a recognized university.
Post Wise Qualification
Broad Specialty Departments
- Candidates must have a postgraduate qualification (MD/ MS/ DNB) in the concerned subject from an institute recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the National Board of Education (NBE) for these departments
- Anaesthesiology, Dermatology, ENT, Emergency Medicine, FSM
- Medicine, Microbiology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, O&G
- Pharmacology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, PM&R
- Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgery, SPM (Community Medicine)
- TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine), Nuclear Medicine
Basic/Non-Clinical Departments
- Anatomy Department: MS (Anatomy) / MSc (Medical Anatomy) with PhD in Medical Anatomy
- Biochemistry Department: MD (Biochemistry) / MSc (Medical Biochemistry) with PhD in Medical Biochemistry
- Physiology Department: MD (Physiology) / MSc (Medical Physiology) with PhD in Medical Physiology
Age limit
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The minimum age is 21
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The maximum age is 45 years.
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Age relaxation will be given as per Assam Government rules for reserved categories.
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Candidates must be Indian citizens
Steps to Apply for MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their MHRB Assam recruitment application form:
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Visit the official website of the MHRB Assam, nhm.assam.gov.in
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On the homepage, go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section
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Click on the link for "Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician Recruitment 2026"
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Register using your mobile number and email ID to create a login
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Log in and fill the application form with personal, educational, and other required details
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Upload scanned photograph, documents and signature
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Pay the application fee
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Review details and submit it
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Save and download for future reference
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates who are applying for the recruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories:
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Category
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Details
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General/EWS
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Rs 250
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OBC/SC/ST
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Rs 150
Candidates are advised to carefully check the detailed notification of the MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 to know about the eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fee, and key highlights.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com