MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026: The Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam, has released a recruitment notification for a total of 492 posts, including Registrar, Demonstrator, Resident Physician, and other similar posts in Government Medical College hospitals under the Medical Education & Research Department. Candidates can apply online from July 16 to 28, 2026, through the official website of the National Health Mission, Government of Assam, nhm.assam.gov.in. Candidates with MD, MS, DNB, or MDS qualifications can apply for these posts.

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Medical and Health Recruitment Board has started the online application process for 492 posts, including Registrar, Demonstrator, and Resident Physician starts today, July 16, 2026. Interested candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 28, 2026. Candidates can also check the detailed notification to know more about eligibility and other details.