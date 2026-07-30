MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing Rank
MH CET 2026 complete result is available to check on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Round 1 cutoff is yet to be released; however, candidates can estimate admission options based on the previous year's trends. Check the admission possibility based on the college-wise and category-wise closing ranks shared below.
MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing RankMHT CET 2026: Admission to engineering colleges based on MHT CET results will begin after the completion of Round 1 option entry. The admission will be done through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for B.Tech programs. To understand the admission process, candidates have to analyze the closing ranks and percentile distribution. In order to offer clarity, we have provided previous year trends, through which candidates can assess the admission options as per MHT-CET results. Based on the previous year trend, candidates will be able to decide the college and branch preference.
MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Computer Engineering Closing Ranks
As per the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, has been the most popular option for admission to Computer Engineering program. With admission ending at 103 students can expect the 2026 Round 1 cutoff rank to begin around the stated rank. Similarly, students can check for a college-wise list shared for admission on General open category seat type.
|
College Name
|
Status
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
103
|
99.9522882
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
684
|
99.7481977
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
791
|
99.7116474
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
1584
|
99.486004
|
Bansilal Ramnath Agarawal Charitable Trust's Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
3505
|
98.9469989
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
3584
|
98.9251126
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
5310
|
98.4626185
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology, Chembur, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Sindhi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
5602
|
98.3694715
|
PVG's College of Engineering, Technology & Management
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
7676
|
97.7924183
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Pratishthan's D.Y.Patil College of Engineering Akurdi, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
7698
|
97.7821243
|
Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Bandra,Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
7927
|
97.7282912
|
Vidyalankar Institute of Technology,Wadala, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
8692
|
97.5051096
|
All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College of Engineering, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10020
|
97.1220006
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust's Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering And Research, Ravet
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10473
|
96.9871419
|
Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Kandivali, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10514
|
96.9753065
|
International Institute of Information Technology (I²IT), Pune.
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10532
|
96.9753065
|
Jaywant Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's,Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Tathawade, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10568
|
96.972028
|
Agnel Charities' FR. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
10570
|
96.972028
|
All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's Institute of Information Technology,Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
11271
|
96.7783105
|
MIT Academy of Engineering,Alandi, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
13453
|
96.1512986
|
K. K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nashik
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
14282
|
95.8806117
|
Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Engineering, Karvenagar, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
14711
|
95.7809758
|
Progressive Education Society's Modern College of Engineering, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
15515
|
95.5703402
|
S.I.E.S. Graduate School of Technology, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Tamil Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
15568
|
95.5372663
|
Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Roman Catholics Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
15788
|
95.4290064
|
Xavier Institute Of Engineering C/O Xavier Technical Institute,Mahim,Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
16882
|
95.1229826
|
St. Francis Institute of Technology,Borivali, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
16904
|
95.1229826
|
Mahavir Education Trust's Shah & Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi(Jain) Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
20705
|
93.9899228
|
Sanjivani Rural Education Society's Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
21863
|
93.6678322
|
K. E. Society's Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Walwa, Sangli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
22223
|
93.5366917
|
Mahatma Education Society's Pillai College of Engineering, New Panvel
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Malyalam Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
22387
|
93.515499
|
G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering & Management, Wagholi, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
23289
|
93.2557369
|
Government College of Engineering, Jalgaon
|
Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
24495
|
92.8770798
|
Nutan Maharashtra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Nutan Maharashtra Institute of Engineering &Technology, Talegaon station, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
25779
|
92.4545035
|
Vidya Pratishthan's Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute of Engineering & Technology, Baramati Dist.Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
28012
|
91.7968608
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
29980
|
91.2776413
|
Amrutvahini Sheti & Shikshan Vikas Sanstha's Amrutvahini College of Engineering, Sangamner
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
30172
|
91.082078
|
Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
30768
|
90.970538
|
Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare College Of Engineering, Nashik
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
31886
|
90.6536517
|
Smt. Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
35444
|
89.5355262
|
Saraswati Education Society's Saraswati College of Engineering,Kharghar Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
38049
|
88.7615737
|
Zeal Education Society's Zeal College of Engineering & Reserch, Narhe, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
40601
|
87.9466479
|
Dr.D.Y.Patil College Of Engineering & Innovation,Talegaon
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
40883
|
87.9272878
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
|
University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere
|
41657
|
87.6831328
|
R. C. Patel Institute of Technology, Shirpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
42681
|
87.3196408
|
Shree L.R. Tiwari College of Engineering, Mira Road, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
45707
|
86.3869833
|
K. J.'s Educational Institut Trinity College of Engineering and Research, Pisoli, Haveli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
48471
|
85.5207245
|
Mahatma Education Society's Pillai HOC College of Engineering & Technology, Tal. Khalapur. Dist. Raigad
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Malyalam Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
56251
|
83.0707711
|
Sandip Foundation, Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Centre, Mahiravani, Nashik
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
60034
|
81.8021201
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
|
University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere
|
61663
|
81.2846613
|
Aldel Education Trust's St. John College of Engineering & Management, Vevoor, Palghar
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
61770
|
81.1967017
|
SNJB's Late Sau. Kantabai Bhavarlalji Jain College of Engineering, (Jain Gurukul), Neminagar,Chandwad,(Nashik)
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Jain Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
67201
|
79.6925092
|
Matoshri College of Engineering and Research Centre, Eklahare, Nashik
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
83225
|
73.6345056
|
Anjuman-I-Islam's Kalsekar Technical Campus, Panvel
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Muslim Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
84636
|
73.4722277
|
Suryodaya College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
93991
|
69.8498837
|
Khandesh College Education Society's College Of Engineering And Management, Jalgaon
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
109834
|
63.3986014
|
Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
119547
|
58.8994542
|
Shri. Ambabai Talim Sanstha's Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Miraj
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
143206
|
47.13962
Based on the previous year data, candidates can predict the expected Round 1 cutoff ranks, and percentile to determine the admission oppportunities. This analysis can help candidates to be prepared for the councelling process. Colleges like Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai and Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, are some of the prominent choice among engineering aspirants. Therefore, it offers the most competitive ranks as compared to other colleges. The least preferred colleges are Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, and Shri. Ambabai Talim Sanstha's Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Miraj. These colleges may offer flexible cutoff ranks for admission to Computer Engineering branch.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.