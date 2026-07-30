CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing Rank

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 19:48 IST

MH CET 2026 complete result is available to check on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Round 1 cutoff is yet to be released; however, candidates can estimate admission options based on the previous year's trends. Check the admission possibility based on the college-wise and category-wise closing ranks shared below.  

MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing Rank
MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing Rank

MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing RankMHT CET 2026: Admission to engineering colleges based on MHT CET results will begin after the completion of Round 1 option entry. The admission will be done through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for B.Tech programs. To understand the admission process, candidates have to analyze the closing ranks and percentile distribution. In order to offer clarity, we have provided previous year trends, through which candidates can assess the admission options as per MHT-CET results. Based on the previous year trend, candidates will be able to decide the college and branch preference.

MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Computer Engineering Closing Ranks

As per the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, has been the most popular option for admission to Computer Engineering program. With admission ending at 103 students can expect the 2026 Round 1 cutoff rank to begin around the stated rank. Similarly, students can check for a college-wise list shared for admission on General open category seat type. 

College Name

Status

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

103

99.9522882

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

684

99.7481977

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

791

99.7116474

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi Home University : Autonomous Institute

1584

99.486004

Bansilal Ramnath Agarawal Charitable Trust's Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

3505

98.9469989

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

3584

98.9251126

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

5310

98.4626185

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology, Chembur, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Sindhi Home University : Autonomous Institute

5602

98.3694715

PVG's College of Engineering, Technology & Management

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

7676

97.7924183

Dr. D. Y. Patil Pratishthan's D.Y.Patil College of Engineering Akurdi, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

7698

97.7821243

Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Bandra,Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

7927

97.7282912

Vidyalankar Institute of Technology,Wadala, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

8692

97.5051096

All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College of Engineering, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

10020

97.1220006

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust's Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering And Research, Ravet

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

10473

96.9871419

Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Kandivali, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

10514

96.9753065

International Institute of Information Technology (I²IT), Pune.

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

10532

96.9753065

Jaywant Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's,Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Tathawade, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

10568

96.972028

Agnel Charities' FR. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

10570

96.972028

All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's Institute of Information Technology,Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

11271

96.7783105

MIT Academy of Engineering,Alandi, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

13453

96.1512986

K. K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nashik

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

14282

95.8806117

Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Engineering, Karvenagar, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

14711

95.7809758

Progressive Education Society's Modern College of Engineering, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

15515

95.5703402

S.I.E.S. Graduate School of Technology, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Tamil Home University : Autonomous Institute

15568

95.5372663

Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Roman Catholics Home University : Autonomous Institute

15788

95.4290064

Xavier Institute Of Engineering C/O Xavier Technical Institute,Mahim,Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

16882

95.1229826

St. Francis Institute of Technology,Borivali, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

16904

95.1229826

Mahavir Education Trust's Shah & Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi(Jain) Home University : Autonomous Institute

20705

93.9899228

Sanjivani Rural Education Society's Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

21863

93.6678322

K. E. Society's Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Walwa, Sangli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

22223

93.5366917

Mahatma Education Society's Pillai College of Engineering, New Panvel

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Malyalam Home University : Autonomous Institute

22387

93.515499

G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering & Management, Wagholi, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

23289

93.2557369

Government College of Engineering, Jalgaon

Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

24495

92.8770798

Nutan Maharashtra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Nutan Maharashtra Institute of Engineering &Technology, Talegaon station, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

25779

92.4545035

Vidya Pratishthan's Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute of Engineering & Technology, Baramati Dist.Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

28012

91.7968608

Indira College of Engineering & Management, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

29980

91.2776413

Amrutvahini Sheti & Shikshan Vikas Sanstha's Amrutvahini College of Engineering, Sangamner

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

30172

91.082078

Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

30768

90.970538

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare College Of Engineering, Nashik

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

31886

90.6536517

Smt. Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

35444

89.5355262

Saraswati Education Society's Saraswati College of Engineering,Kharghar Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

38049

88.7615737

Zeal Education Society's Zeal College of Engineering & Reserch, Narhe, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

40601

87.9466479

Dr.D.Y.Patil College Of Engineering & Innovation,Talegaon

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

40883

87.9272878

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere

University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere

41657

87.6831328

R. C. Patel Institute of Technology, Shirpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Gujarathi Home University : Autonomous Institute

42681

87.3196408

Shree L.R. Tiwari College of Engineering, Mira Road, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

45707

86.3869833

K. J.'s Educational Institut Trinity College of Engineering and Research, Pisoli, Haveli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

48471

85.5207245

Mahatma Education Society's Pillai HOC College of Engineering & Technology, Tal. Khalapur. Dist. Raigad

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Malyalam Home University : Autonomous Institute

56251

83.0707711

Sandip Foundation, Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Centre, Mahiravani, Nashik

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

60034

81.8021201

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere

University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere

61663

81.2846613

Aldel Education Trust's St. John College of Engineering & Management, Vevoor, Palghar

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

61770

81.1967017

SNJB's Late Sau. Kantabai Bhavarlalji Jain College of Engineering, (Jain Gurukul), Neminagar,Chandwad,(Nashik)

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Jain Home University : Autonomous Institute

67201

79.6925092

Matoshri College of Engineering and Research Centre, Eklahare, Nashik

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

83225

73.6345056

Anjuman-I-Islam's Kalsekar Technical Campus, Panvel

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Muslim Home University : Autonomous Institute

84636

73.4722277

Suryodaya College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

93991

69.8498837

Khandesh College Education Society's College Of Engineering And Management, Jalgaon

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

109834

63.3986014

Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

119547

58.8994542

Shri. Ambabai Talim Sanstha's Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Miraj

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

143206

47.13962

Based on the previous year data, candidates can predict the expected Round 1 cutoff ranks, and percentile to determine the admission oppportunities. This analysis can help candidates to be prepared for the councelling process. Colleges like Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai and Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, are some of the prominent choice among engineering aspirants. Therefore, it offers the most competitive ranks as compared to other colleges. The least preferred colleges are Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, and Shri. Ambabai Talim Sanstha's Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Miraj. These colleges may offer flexible cutoff ranks for admission to Computer Engineering branch. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 19:48 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News