MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing Rank

MHT CET Computer Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check College-wise, Category-wise Closing RankMHT CET 2026: Admission to engineering colleges based on MHT CET results will begin after the completion of Round 1 option entry. The admission will be done through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for B.Tech programs. To understand the admission process, candidates have to analyze the closing ranks and percentile distribution. In order to offer clarity, we have provided previous year trends, through which candidates can assess the admission options as per MHT-CET results. Based on the previous year trend, candidates will be able to decide the college and branch preference.

MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Computer Engineering Closing Ranks

As per the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, has been the most popular option for admission to Computer Engineering program. With admission ending at 103 students can expect the 2026 Round 1 cutoff rank to begin around the stated rank. Similarly, students can check for a college-wise list shared for admission on General open category seat type.