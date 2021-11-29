Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021 Notification for MTS Group C Posts, Download Application Form

Ministry of Defence,Headquarter 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur, MP, has published is hiring Multi-Tasking Staff as Chowkidar, Gardener, Messenger. Details Here.

Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence, Headquarter 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur, MP, has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff such as Chowkidar, Gardener, Messenger in the employment newspaper dated 27 November to 03 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Candidates can check detailed eligibility criteria, conditions and application, once released, on the official website (indianarmy.nic.in).

Ministry of Defence Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper dated 27 November to 03 December 2021

Vacancy Details

MTS (Chowkidar) - 01 (UR)

MTS (Gardener) - 03 (UR and OBC)

MTS (Messenger) - 03 (OBC)

Salary:

For all posts - Rs. 18,000-56,900/-

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence HQ 1 MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility conditions once the detailed notification is released.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence MTS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode and send the application to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment (Scrutiny of Applications) Board, Headquarter 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur, MP - 482001’ within 45 days days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.