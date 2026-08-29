MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 1700 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details
MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 has been released. The online application process started today August 29, 2026 and will continue till September 12, 2026. Check out this article for the eligibility criteria, application process, fees, exam date and other important details.
Key Points
- MPESB released Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 for 1700 posts.
- Applications open Aug 29, 2026; deadline Sep 12, 2026.
- Written exam is scheduled for October 7, 2026.
MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 notification. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1700 posts will be filled across various posts including Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Lab Technician and others. The online application process started today August 29, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in till September 12, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 7, 2026 in two shifts.
In this article you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other important details before applying online through the official website.
MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online. They are advised to read the official notification once before filling the application form. The direct application link is available through the official MPESB website. Candidates can find the application link and official notification for the MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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MPESB Sub Engineer Official Notification 2026
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MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Apply Link
MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates who wish to apply for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2026 (Group-03) for Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and other equivalent posts can check the important details related to the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Post
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Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and others
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Total Vacancies
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1700
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 29, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 12, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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September 17, 2026
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Exam Date
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October 7, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the application form. Check the detailed eligibility conditions for the MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have completed a 3 year Diploma (BE/ B. Tech) in Civil Electrical or Relevant Fields from a recognized university or institute.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply depends on the post you are applying for.
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Relaxations in the upper age limit would be applied as per the state government rules and regulations.
How to Apply for MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.im
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Click on the link that states MPESB Group 3 Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026
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Complete the registration process by entering the required details.
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Fill the application form with personal and education details.
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Upload the document such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review all details once and then submit your application form.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future references.
MP Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required application fee for the MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 while filling the application form. The fee depends on the applicant category. Check the detailed application fee in the table below.
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Category
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Fee
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For Unreserved candidates
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Rs. 500/- per question paper
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For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/EWS/Persons with Disabilities candidates who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh only
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Rs. 250/- per question paper
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For Direct Recruitment - Backlog only
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No Fee
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.