MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 1700 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points MPESB released Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 for 1700 posts.

Applications open Aug 29, 2026; deadline Sep 12, 2026.

Written exam is scheduled for October 7, 2026.

MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 notification. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1700 posts will be filled across various posts including Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Lab Technician and others. The online application process started today August 29, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in till September 12, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 7, 2026 in two shifts. In this article you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other important details before applying online through the official website. MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Apply Online Link

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online. They are advised to read the official notification once before filling the application form. The direct application link is available through the official MPESB website. Candidates can find the application link and official notification for the MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table below. MPESB Sub Engineer Official Notification 2026 Click Here MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Apply Link Click Here MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Highlights Candidates who wish to apply for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2026 (Group-03) for Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and other equivalent posts can check the important details related to the recruitment in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and others Total Vacancies 1700 Application Mode Online Application Start Date August 29, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 12, 2026 Last Date for Application Correction September 17, 2026 Exam Date October 7, 2026 Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Examination Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the application form. Check the detailed eligibility conditions for the MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 below.

1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed a 3 year Diploma (BE/ B. Tech) in Civil Electrical or Relevant Fields from a recognized university or institute. 2. Age Limit The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The maximum age to apply depends on the post you are applying for.

Relaxations in the upper age limit would be applied as per the state government rules and regulations. How to Apply for MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process- Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.im

Click on the link that states MPESB Group 3 Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Fill the application form with personal and education details.

Upload the document such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online.

Review all details once and then submit your application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future references.