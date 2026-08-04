MPSC Talathi Bharti 2026: Registration Closing Today for 1539 Group C Posts; Apply Online Direct Link Here
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will close the registration process for MPSC Talathi Bharti 2026 on August 5, 2026. A total of 1539 Talathi Group C vacancies are there. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check key details in this article.
Key Points
- Online applications for MPSC Talathi Bharti 2026 close on August 5, 2026.
- MPSC aims to fill 1539 Talathi Group C vacancies across the state.
- Application fees must be submitted by August 8, 2026; Prelims exam is Oct 25, 2026.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application process for MPSC Talathi Bharti (Gram Mahsul Adhikari) 2026 today August 5, 2026. Candidates who aspire to have a government job in the Revenue and Forest Department should complete their applications only through the official website. Through this recruitment drive, MPSC aims to fill 1539 Talathi Group C vacancies across the state. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their application forms through the official website of MPSC.
The notification was released on 25 June 2026 with online applications starting from 27 June, 2026. Further the date was extended to August 05, 2026. The application fees for this can be submitted by August 08, 2026. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026.
MPSC Talathi Bharti 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can apply online for the MPSC Talathi Recruitment 2026 through the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in. Before submitting the application form you must keep the educational certificates, identity proof, photograph and signature ready. It is advised to review all details once before final submission. Check the apply link given below in the table.
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MPSC Talahati Bharti 2026 Apply Link
MPSC Talathi Bharti 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the MPSC Talhati Recruitment 2026 was issued under the advertisement number 017/2026. Candidates can check the important details given in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
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Post Name
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Village Revenue Officer (Talhati)
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Total Vacancies
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1539
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Advt No
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017/26
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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27 June, 2026
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Last Date to Register
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5 August, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Submission
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8 August, 2026
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Prelims Exam Date
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October 25, 2026.
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Official Website
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mpsc.gov.in
MPSC Talahati Bharti 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions as set by the commission for MPSC Talahati Bharti. Check the detailed eligibility criteria below.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree from a university recognized institute.
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Final year students who are waiting for their results cannot apply unless they obtain degree within a specified cutoff date as mentioned in the official notification
Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age limit is 38 years.
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Relaxation in the upper age limit would be provided as per the state government rules and regulation.
How to Apply for MPSC Talhati Bharti 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process –
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Visit the official website of the MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in
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The homepage will open there you will find the "Recruitment" section.
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Click on the link MPSC Group-C Services Preliminary Examination 2026".
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Register yourself with required details such as email id and mobile number
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Fill the application form with personal and education details.
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Upload relevant documents like your photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees as per your category.
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Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.