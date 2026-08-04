MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application process for MPSC Talathi Bharti (Gram Mahsul Adhikari) 2026 today August 5, 2026. Candidates who aspire to have a government job in the Revenue and Forest Department should complete their applications only through the official website. Through this recruitment drive, MPSC aims to fill 1539 Talathi Group C vacancies across the state. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their application forms through the official website of MPSC.

The notification was released on 25 June 2026 with online applications starting from 27 June, 2026. Further the date was extended to August 05, 2026. The application fees for this can be submitted by August 08, 2026. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026.