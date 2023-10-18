MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2250 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife & Other Posts Online Application

MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: MRB Tamil Nadu  has released the notification for the 2250 Auxiliary Nurse posts on the official website.  Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Get all the details of MRB Tamil Nadu Auxiliary Nurse Recruitment here, apply online link
MRB Tamil Nadu  Recruitment 2023 Notification: Medical Service Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (MRB Tamil Nadu) has invited online applications for the 2250 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse on its official website. These positions are available to fill in the  Tamil Nadu Public
Health subordinate Service across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2023. 

 Candidates having certain educational qualifications including  Higher Secondary (+2)/e two years Multi – Purpose Health Workers (Female) training Course / Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training Course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for this major recruitment drive launched across the state. 

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of  the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualifications. You can check the details including eligibility, age limit, application process, salary and others here. 

 Important Dates For MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: 

  • Opening date of online application: October 11, 2023
  • Closing date of application: October 31, 2023

    MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

    Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse 2250

MRB Tamil Nadu  Educational Qualification 2023

  • Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary (+2).
  • Must have undergone two years Multi – Purpose Health Workers (Female) training Course / Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training Course awarded by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.;
  •  A certificate of registration issued by the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council; and
    Must possess physical fitness for camp life.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

Scale of Pay For MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Posts: 

  • Rs.19500 – 62000/- (Pay matrix Level – 8)

MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

Organization     MRB Tamil Nadu
Post Name     Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse
Vacancies     2250
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Tamil Nadu
Opening Date for Online Application October 11, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  October 31, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 42 Yrs
Official Website     www.mrb.tn.gov.in

MRB Tamil Nadu  Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-2023)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 42 Years 
  • Check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit. 

 
MRB Tamil Nadu  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For MRB Tamil Nadu  Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website-www.mrb.tn.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application
    Form.
  • Step 3: Select the name of the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse.
  • Step 4: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 5: Upload their scanned copy of colour photograph and scanned copy of signature as per the specifications given.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023?

What are the Jobs in MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023?

MRB Tamil Nadu has released the notification for the 2250 Auxiliary Nurse posts on the official website.
