MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2250 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife & Other Posts Online Application

MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: MRB Tamil Nadu has released the notification for the 2250 Auxiliary Nurse posts on the official website. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023 Notification: Medical Service Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (MRB Tamil Nadu) has invited online applications for the 2250 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse on its official website. These positions are available to fill in the Tamil Nadu Public

Health subordinate Service across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Higher Secondary (+2)/e two years Multi – Purpose Health Workers (Female) training Course / Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training Course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for this major recruitment drive launched across the state.

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualifications. You can check the details including eligibility, age limit, application process, salary and others here.

Important Dates For MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023:

Opening date of online application: October 11, 2023

Closing date of application: October 31, 2023 MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse 2250

MRB Tamil Nadu Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary (+2).

Must have undergone two years Multi – Purpose Health Workers (Female) training Course / Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training Course awarded by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.;

A certificate of registration issued by the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council; and

Must possess physical fitness for camp life.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Scale of Pay For MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Posts:

Rs.19500 – 62000/- (Pay matrix Level – 8)

MRB Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Organization MRB Tamil Nadu Post Name Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse Vacancies 2250 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Tamil Nadu Opening Date for Online Application October 11, 2023 Last Date for Online Application October 31, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 42 Yrs Official Website www.mrb.tn.gov.in

MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 42 Years

Check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit.



MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.