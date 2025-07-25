Navodaya Vacancies 2025: Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Empty in Central Schools, Parliament Told - More Details Here

Navodaya Teachers Vacancies 2025: As per PTI, “Over 12,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country, according to the Ministry of Education.

The statistics was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written response in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Vacancies in teacher posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti arise due to various reasons such as opening of new Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, retirement, resignation, promotion, transfer, employees proceeding on lien to other departments and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said.”

Official Website to Check Navodaya Vacancies

It is a great opportunity for the candidates preparing for teaching jobs in India. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official websites of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), NCERT, and NCTE. Candidates will be hired on a regular or contractual basis. The official websites will release the detailed notification pdf containing eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, etc. The official website of this department is listed below

kvsangathan.nic.in

navodaya.gov.in

ncert.nic.in

ncte.gov.in