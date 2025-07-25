Navodaya Vacancies 2025: Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Empty in Central Schools, Parliament Told - More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Navodaya Teachers Vacancies 2025: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary provided the written statement of Rajya Sabha that more than 12000 vacancies will be filled for KVS and NVS. Detailed notifications are expected soon on the official website. Check the official statement and other details here.

Jul 25, 2025
Navodaya Teachers Vacancies 2025: As per PTI, “Over 12,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country, according to the Ministry of Education.
The statistics was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written response in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
"Vacancies in teacher posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti arise due to various reasons such as opening of new Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, retirement, resignation, promotion, transfer, employees proceeding on lien to other departments and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said.”

Official Website to Check Navodaya Vacancies

It is a great opportunity for the candidates preparing for teaching jobs in India. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official websites of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), NCERT, and NCTE. Candidates will be hired on a regular or contractual basis. The official websites will release the detailed notification pdf containing eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, etc. The official website of this department is listed below
kvsangathan.nic.in
navodaya.gov.in
ncert.nic.in
ncte.gov.in

What are KVS and NVS?

KVS was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Education. KVS operates 1,200+ schools primarily for children of transferable Central Government employees (e.g., defense, paramilitary)

NVS was Founded in 1986 again under the Ministry of Education. NVS runs 661 residential schools targeting talented rural students, offering free education, lodging, and boarding

 

