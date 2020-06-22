NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook- Chapter 9: A Bicycle in Good Repair

In this article, we have provided Class 7th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 9 from the English Honeycomb Textbook. Chapter 9 is about a bicycle that has a will of its own and the mechanic knows next to nothing? The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook- Chapter 9

Ques: “I got up early, for me.” It implies that

1. he was an early riser.

2. he was a late riser.

he got up late that morning.

Answer: 3. he was a late riser.

Ques: The bicycle “goes easily enough in the morning and a little stiffly after lunch.” The remark is Mark your choice(s)

humorous

inaccurate

sarcastic

enjoyable

meaningless

Answer: Humorous.

Ques: Find two or three sentences in the text which express the author’s disapproval of it.

Answer:

“Don’t do that; you’ll hurt it.”

“It doesn’t if you don’t wobble it.”

“Don’t you trouble about it anymore; you will make yourself tired.”

Ques: “ …..if not, it would make a serious difference to the machine.” What does ‘if refer to?

Answer: ‘It’ refers to ball bearings. Working with the Text

Ques: Did the front wheel really wobble? What is your opinion? Give a reason for your answer.

Answer: The front wheel wobbled occasionally, but it didn’t require any attention. The bicycle was in good condition and the author was pleased with it.

Ques: In what condition did the author find the bicycle when he returned from the tool shed?

Answer: When the author returned from the tool shed his friend had taken out the front wheel of the bicycle. His friend was sitting on the ground with the wheel between his legs. He was playing with the wheel while the other part of the bicycle was lying on the gravel path beside him.

Ques: “Nothing is easier than taking off the gear-case.” Comment on or continue this sentence in the light of what actually happens

Answer: “Nothing is easier than taking off the gear-case but it is an impossible task to fix it back.” The author’s friend took out the gear-case easily, but he was having a nightmare in putting- it back to its place.







