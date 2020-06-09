Study at Home
NCERT Book for Class 7 Science (PDF): Hindi & English

Download NCERT books for 7th Science (2020-21) in Hindi & English and prepare for CBSE 7th Science exam 2020-21.

Jun 9, 2020 18:20 IST
Download NCERT books for 7th Science (2020-21) in Hindi & English and prepare for CBSE 7th Science exam 2020-21. Students can easily cover CBSE 7th Science Syllabus 2020-21with the help of Class 7 Science NCERT textbooks. There are 18 chapters in the Class 7 Science NCERT book and all chapters are important from the examination point of view. 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 7 Science [English] 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 7 Science [Hindi] 

Chapter 1 - Nutrition in Plants

अध्याय 1 पादपों में पोषण

Chapter 2 - Nutrition in Animals

अध्याय 2 प्राणियों में पोषण

Chapter 3 - Fibre to Fabric

अध्याय 3 रेशों से वस्त्रा तक

Chapter 4 - Heat

अध्याय 4 ऊष्मा

Chapter 5 - Acids, Bases and Salts

अध्याय 5 अम्ल, क्षारक और लवण

Chapter 6 - Physical and Chemical Changes

अध्याय 6 भौतिक एवं रासायनिक परिवर्तन

Chapter 7 - Weather, Climate and Adaptations of Animals to Climate

अध्याय 7 मौसम, जलवायु तथा जलवायु के  अनुरूप जंतुओं द्वारा अनुवूफलन

Chapter 8 - Winds, Storms and Cyclones

अध्याय 8 पवन, तूफान और चक्रवात

Chapter 9 - Soil

अध्याय 9 मृदा

Chapter 10 - Respiration in Organisms

अध्याय 10 जीवों में श्वसन

Chapter 11 - Transportation in Animals and Plants

अध्याय 11 जंतुओं और पादप में परिवहन

Chapter 12 - Reproduction in Plants

अध्याय 12 पादप में जनन

Chapter 13 - Motion and Time

अध्याय 13 गति एवं समय

Chapter 14 - Electric Current and its 14 Effects

अध्याय 14 विद्युत धरा और इसवेफ प्रभाव

Chapter 15 - Light

अध्याय 15 प्रकाश

Chapter 16 - Water: A Precious Resource

अध्याय 16 जलः एक बहुमूल्य संसाधन

Chapter 17 - Forests: Our Lifeline

अध्याय 17 वनः हमारी जीवन रेखा

Chapter 18 - Wastewater Story

अध्याय 18 अपशिष्ट जल की कहानी

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) provides books for Class 1st to 12th. These books are compulsory in all CBSE Schools. For the convenience of students here, we have provided the Class 7 Science NCERT textbook in Hindi and English. Students of Class 7 are also advised to check other important articles related to the preparation of various subjects of CBSE Class 7. 

Other important articles related to CBSE Class 7:

