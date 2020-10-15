NCERT Books for Class 7 All Subjects - Download Latest Textbooks for 2020-2021

Get here the NCERT Books for all major subjects of Class 7. We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT Books for Class 7 Maths, Science, Social Science and English subjects. Students should read only the latest NCERT Books to make preparations for their exams in the right way. All the books are provided here for free PDF download.
Subject-wise links to access NCERT Books for Class 7 are mentioned below:
NCERT Book for Class 7 Mathematics
NCERT Book for Class 7 Science
NCERT Book for Class 7 Social Science
NCERT Book for Class 7 English
Chapter-wise PDF of the NCERT Books of all subjects of Class 7 can be accessed from the following links that makes it easy to download any one chapter at a time by clicking on its respective link.
NCERT Book for Class 7 Maths - Find below chapter-wise links to download in PDF:
- Chapter 1: Integers
- Chapter 2: Fractions and Decimals
- Chapter 3: Data Handling
- Chapter 4: Simple Equations
- Chapter 5: Lines and Angles
- Chapter 6: The Triangle and its Properties
- Chapter 7: Congruence of Triangles
- Chapter 8: Comparing Quantities
- Chapter 9: Rational Numbers
- Chapter 10: Practical Geometry
- Chapter 11: Perimeter and Area
- Chapter 12: Algebraic Expressions
- Chapter 13: Exponents and Powers
- Chapter 14: Symmetry
- Chapter 15: Visualising Solid Shapes
NCERT Book for Class 7 Science - Find below chapter-wise links to download in PDF:
- Chapter 1: Nutrition in Plants
- Chapter 2: Nutrition in Animals
- Chapter 3: Fibre to Fabric
- Chapter 4: Heat
- Chapter 5: Acids, Bases and Salts
- Chapter 6: Physical and Chemical Changes
- Chapter 7: Weather, Climate and Adaptations of Animals to Climate
- Chapter 8: Winds, Storms and Cyclones
- Chapter 9: Soil
- Chapter 10: Respiration in Organisms
- Chapter 11: Transportation in Animals and Plants
- Chapter 12: Reproduction in Plants
- Chapter 13: Motion and Time
- Chapter 14: Electric Current and Its Effects
- Chapter 15: Light
- Chapter 16: Water: A Precious Resource
- Chapter 17: Forests: Our Lifeline
- Chapter 18: Wastewater Story
NCERT Book for Class 7 Social Science - Find below chapter-wise links to download in PDF:
NCERT Book for Class 7 History - Our Past II
- Chapter 1 - Tracing Changes through a Thousand Years
- Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms
- Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans
- Chapter 4 - The Mughal Empire
- Chapter 5 - Rulers and Buildings
- Chapter 6 - Towns, Traders and Craftspersons
- Chapter 7 - Tribes, Nomads and Settled Communities
- Chapter 8 - Devotional Paths to the Divine
- Chapter 9 - The Making of Regional Cultures
- Chapter 10 - Eighteenth-Century Political Formations
NCERT Book for Class 7 Geography - Our Environment
- Chapter 1 - Environment
- Chapter 2 - Inside Our Earth
- Chapter 3 - Our Changing Earth
- Chapter 4 - Air
- Chapter 5 - Water
- Chapter 6 - Natural Vegetation and Wildlife
- Chapter 7 - Human-Environment – Settlement, Transport and Communication
- Chapter 8 - Human-Environment Interactions – The Tropical and the Subtropical Region
- Chapter 9 - Life in the Deserts
NCERT Book for Class 7 Civics - Social and Political Life - II
- Chapter 1 - On Equality
- Chapter 2 - Role of the Government in Health
- Chapter 3 - How the State Government Works
- Chapter 4 - Growing up as Boys and Girls
- Chapter 5 - Women Change the World
- Chapter 6 - Understanding Media
- Chapter 7 - Markets Around Us
- Chapter 8 - A Shirt in the Market
- Chapter 9 - Struggles for Equality
NCERT Book for Class 7 English - Find below chapter-wise links to download in PDF:
NCERT Class 7 English Book - Honeycomb
Chapter 1:
- Three Questions
- The Squirrel
Chapter 2:
- A Gift of Chappals
- The Rebel
Chapter 3:
- Gopal and the Hilsa Fish
- The Shed
Chapter 4:
- The Ashes That Made Trees Bloom
- Chivvy
Chapter 5:
- Quality
- Trees
Chapter 6:
- Expert Detectives
- Mystery of the Talking Fan
Chapter 7:
- The Invention of Vita-Wonk
- Dad and the Cat and the Tree
Chapter 8:
- Fire: Friend and Foe
- Meadow Surprises
Chapter 9:
- A Bicycle in Good Repair
- Garden Snake
Chapter 10:
- The Story of Cricket
NCERT Class 7 English Book - An Alien Hand (Supplementary Reader)
- Chapter 1: The Tiny Teacher
- Chapter 2: Bringing Up Kari
- Chapter 3: The Desert
- Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem
- Chapter 5: Golu Grows a Nose
- Chapter 6: I Want Something in a Cage
- Chapter 7: Chandni
- Chapter 8: The Bear Story
- Chapter 9: A Tiger in the House
- Chapter 10: An Alien Hand
You also check here the accurate and the simplest NCERT Solutions for all subjects of Class 7. These solutions are prepared by the subject experts. You will find these NCERT quite helpful to make preparations for your annual exams. Check below the subject-wise links to download NCERT Solutions:
NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Maths
NECRT Solutions for Class 7 Science
NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Social Science